Time running out to buy one-off Bathurst 1000 tyres

Fans have just a couple of days left to purchase the four tyres used in the Top 10 Shootout from the race-winning Red Bull Holden Commodore at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The tyres, which are being auctioned individually, will be the last ever qualifiers from a Bathurst-winning factory-backed Holden.

Triple Eight Race Engineering has put up the tyres as part of Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity auction with Lloyds and current bids sit at just above $700 each.

All the proceeds from this auction will go to Speedcafe.com’s charity, Motor Racing Ministries, and fans have the opportunity to bid on the item until 19:00 AEST on Tuesday, December 8.

CLICK HERE to bid

The tyres carry the barcodes 1070171 (left-rear), 88331826 (right-rear), 88331165 (left-front) and 1070469 (right-front) and will come with a certificate of authenticity from Dunlop Motorsport Manager Kevin Fitzsimons.

The tyres will be delivered to the winning bidders in the new year after team boss Roland Dane, and drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander have all had the chance to sign them.

The letters of authenticity and an image of Dane with each of the tyres will be sent to the winning bidders so they can be used as a Christmas gift if required.

Van Gisbergen sat second after official qualifying and then slotted into fourth spot on the starting grid after a Top 10 Shootout time of 2:04.4511s using these tyres.

Van Gisbergen then drove one of the races of his life and combined with Garth Tander to give Triple Eight Race Engineering its eighth Bathurst title and Holden a fairy tale farewell to Mount Panorama.

The #97 Bathurst-winning car has already been sold to a mystery buyer and will be delivered at the end of the 2021 season – complete with all the panels, wheels and tyres as when the car crossed the line.

“It is nice to see the bids that have already been received, but we are sure there is plenty more to come,” said Dane.

“These tyres are a piece of history and we want to raise as much cash as possible for Motor Racing Ministries.

“Four people are going to have a pretty cool Christmas gift.”

Tyres of significance have been very popular items in the monthly auctions which have raised approximately $40,000 for Motor Racing Ministries in the last 12 months.

The two rear tyres from Jamie Whincup’s 2009 championship car raised $4700 in the first ever Speedcafe.com charity auction while the rears from Craig Lowndes’ last full-time championship race at Newcastle in 2018 notched $4220.

“We really want to get as close as possible to raising $50,000 for the year for Motor Racing Ministries,” said Speedcafe.com owner, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray.

“To do that we need to get an average of $2500 each for the current tyres and I think that is very possible considering the significance of them. They are already off to a great start.

“Roland and the Red Bull Holden team have been very generous with this tyre donation and it would be great to see us reach the $50,000 milestone through their sale.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from these limited pieces of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions, which is a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

