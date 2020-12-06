LATEST

Australian motor racing great John Harvey passes > View

Jim Winterbottom passes after long illness > View

Herfoss claims final ASBK pole of 2020 > View

Time running out to buy one-off Bathurst 1000 tyres > View

Marquez admits attempted MotoGP return a mistake > View

Leclerc watched Gasly onboard to make Qualifying gains > View

Russell still coming to grips with Mercedes after qualifying P2 > View

Bottas claims narrow pole over Russell for Sakhir GP > View

NETWORK: NoiseGuard, Johnny Themistoklis > View

ASBK SUPPORTS: Thompson, Khouri share Supersport 300 wins > View

Bottas believes Mercedes deserves championship one-two > View

Toyota Racing Series open to international racers > View

Home » News » Speedway » Jim Winterbottom passes after long illness

Jim Winterbottom passes after long illness

Brett Murray

By

Sunday 6th December, 2020 - 11:46am

Share:

LinkedIn

Jim Winterbottom at Sydney Showground Speedway in 1971 pic: Bill Meyer

Former Australian Sprintcar Champion and Chairman of the Sprintcar Control Council of Australia, Jim Winterbottom, has passed away after a long battle with Leukemia at the age of 76.

Winterbottom, the father of Supercars ace, Mark Winterbottom, won his national titles in 1969 and 1974.

Speedway historian and journalist Dennis Newly paid tribute to Winterbottom today.

“I had so much time for Jimmy, a humble man we all had known for decades,” said Newlyn.

“I got to know him around the time of his first national title win (1969) and right from that very first day he was always the very approachable, humble, quiet man I will always remember.

“I wrote a lot of words about Jimmy over the many years and he was such a quietly spoken man – and even hard to get information out of him for an article because of his modesty.

“That’s how I always found Jimmy – but more  than anything else, I always found him a terrific bloke.”

Mark was estranged from his father for many years and actually tributed his mother June, an accomplished racer herself, for his success after winning Bathurst in 2013.

June passed away from cancer in 2011.

Mark, a very talented junior soccer player, was introduced to motorsport through 50cc dirt bikes and mini-speedcars in which he won NSW and ACT titles.

Speedcafe.com offers its condolences to Winterbottom’s family and friends.

More Speedway News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com