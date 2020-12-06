Herfoss claims final ASBK pole of 2020

Troy Herfoss has qualified fastest for the final round of the 2020 Australian Superbike Championship at Wakefield Park, one spot ahead of points leader Wayne Maxwell.
Herfoss sat second to Maxwell before clocking a 57.850s midway through his second run, and a 57.818s on his next lap.
The Penrite Honda rider had one more improvement in him, lapping the Goulburn circuit in 57.663s just before the chequered flag.
Maxwell’s best on his Boost Mobile Ducati was a 57.984s at the end of his first run, while Glenn Allerton (BMW) ended up third with a late 58.051s.
Row 2 will be Cru Halliday (Yamaha), Mike Jones (Ducati), and Bryan Staring (Kawasaki), with the top 10 rounded out by Aiden Wagner (Yamaha), Josh Waters (Suzuki), Arthur Sissis (Suzuki), and Jed Metcher (Yamaha).
With the point for pole, Herfoss has reduced Maxwell’s championship lead to 16 points, but the latter would clinch the title by finishing both of today’s races in second position, as he did in Round 2 the day prior.
Race 1 of Round 3 is scheduled for 12:15 local time/AEDT, with Race 2 at 14:50.
Results: Qualifying, Wakefield Park
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Qual 1
|Qual 2
|1
|17
|Troy HERFOSS
|Penrite Honda Racing
|Honda CBR
|57.663
|2
|47
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech
|Ducati V4R
|57.984
|3
|14
|Glenn ALLERTON
|Maxima BMW
|BMW S RR
|58.051
|4
|65
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha Racing Team
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|58.121
|5
|1
|Mike JONES
|Desmosport Ducati
|Ducati V4R
|58.150
|6
|67
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki Australia
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|58.283
|7
|28
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha Racing Team
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|58.580
|8
|21
|Josh WATERS
|Ngurra Civil & Construction
|Suzuki GSXRR
|58.594
|9
|61
|Arthur SISSIS
|Unitech Racing
|Suzuki GSXRR
|59.194
|10
|13
|Jed METCHER
|Valid Technologies
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|59.700
|59.328
|11
|83
|Lachlan EPIS
|Response Real Estate
|Suzuki GSXRR
|59.635
|59.423
|12
|68
|Glenn SCOTT
|Kawasaki Australia
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:00.124
|59.461
|13
|62
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Western M-cycles
|Suzuki GSXRR
|1:00.146
|14
|16
|Luke JHONSTON
|Motogo Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:00.192
|15
|88
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA
|Forcite Helmets
|Ducati Panigale
|1:00.859
|16
|78
|Nathan SPITERI
|Livson
|Suzuki GSXRR
|1:01.255
|17
|51
|Chandler COOPER
|Rock Solid Civil
|Honda CBR
|1:01.535
|18
|37
|Michael EDWARDS
|Northstar Yamaha
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:01.832
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]