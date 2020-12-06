LATEST

Australian motor racing great John Harvey passes > View

Jim Winterbottom passes after long illness > View

Herfoss claims final ASBK pole of 2020 > View

Time running out to buy one-off Bathurst 1000 tyres > View

Marquez admits attempted MotoGP return a mistake > View

Leclerc watched Gasly onboard to make Qualifying gains > View

Russell still coming to grips with Mercedes after qualifying P2 > View

Bottas claims narrow pole over Russell for Sakhir GP > View

NETWORK: NoiseGuard, Johnny Themistoklis > View

ASBK SUPPORTS: Thompson, Khouri share Supersport 300 wins > View

Bottas believes Mercedes deserves championship one-two > View

Toyota Racing Series open to international racers > View

Home » News » Bikes » Herfoss claims final ASBK pole of 2020

Herfoss claims final ASBK pole of 2020

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 6th December, 2020 - 11:36am

Share:

LinkedIn

Troy Herfoss pic: ASBK live stream

Troy Herfoss has qualified fastest for the final round of the 2020 Australian Superbike Championship at Wakefield Park, one spot ahead of points leader Wayne Maxwell.

Herfoss sat second to Maxwell before clocking a 57.850s midway through his second run, and a 57.818s on his next lap.

The Penrite Honda rider had one more improvement in him, lapping the Goulburn circuit in 57.663s just before the chequered flag.

Maxwell’s best on his Boost Mobile Ducati was a 57.984s at the end of his first run, while Glenn Allerton (BMW) ended up third with a late 58.051s.

Row 2 will be Cru Halliday (Yamaha), Mike Jones (Ducati), and Bryan Staring (Kawasaki), with the top 10 rounded out by Aiden Wagner (Yamaha), Josh Waters (Suzuki), Arthur Sissis (Suzuki), and Jed Metcher (Yamaha).

With the point for pole, Herfoss has reduced Maxwell’s championship lead to 16 points, but the latter would clinch the title by finishing both of today’s races in second position, as he did in Round 2 the day prior.

Race 1 of Round 3 is scheduled for 12:15 local time/AEDT, with Race 2 at 14:50.

Results: Qualifying, Wakefield Park

Pos Num Rider Team Bike Qual 1 Qual 2
1 17 Troy HERFOSS Penrite Honda Racing Honda CBR   57.663
2 47 Wayne MAXWELL Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R   57.984
3 14 Glenn ALLERTON Maxima BMW BMW S RR   58.051
4 65 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha Racing Team Yamaha YZF-R1M   58.121
5 1 Mike JONES Desmosport Ducati Ducati V4R   58.150
6 67 Bryan STARING Kawasaki Australia Kawasaki ZX10R   58.283
7 28 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha Racing Team Yamaha YZF-R1M   58.580
8 21 Josh WATERS Ngurra Civil & Construction Suzuki GSXRR   58.594
9 61 Arthur SISSIS Unitech Racing Suzuki GSXRR   59.194
10 13 Jed METCHER Valid Technologies Yamaha YZF-R1M 59.700 59.328
11 83 Lachlan EPIS Response Real Estate Suzuki GSXRR 59.635 59.423
12 68 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki Australia Kawasaki ZX10R 1:00.124 59.461
13 62 Brendan McINTYRE Western M-cycles Suzuki GSXRR 1:00.146  
14 16 Luke JHONSTON Motogo Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:00.192  
15 88 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Forcite Helmets Ducati Panigale 1:00.859  
16 78 Nathan SPITERI Livson Suzuki GSXRR 1:01.255  
17 51 Chandler COOPER Rock Solid Civil Honda CBR 1:01.535  
18 37 Michael EDWARDS Northstar Yamaha Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:01.832  

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com