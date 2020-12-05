Toyota Racing Series open to international racers

New Zealand’s Castrol Toyota Racing Series will be open to international competitors, organisers have today confirmed.

The winter series has proved a popular testing ground for prospective youngsters with drivers like Lance Stroll having competed in the competition.

Restrictions on travel globally had cast doubt over whether international competitors would be able to enter in the 2021 competition.

Organisers have announced that a limited number of international drivers will be able to compete, provided they serve 14 days of quarantine in a managed isolation hotel, and arrive in the country between January 3 and January 6.

“There has been a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes to ensure that there were correct protocols and processes in place to allow a limited number of international drivers into the country for the 2021 championship,” said Andrew Davis, Toyota New Zealand General Manager for Marketing.

“Everyone involved in the series is grateful for that work and for the efforts of MBIE, ministers, New Zealand Immigration and Sport NZ to make this happen for the sport.”

Category Manager Nicolas Caillol said the series will now work to secure drivers to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We can now follow up several very serious enquiries from drivers wishing to race in the series from overseas and we will be making announcements as we confirm drivers,” he said.

“With lots of interest already from Kiwi drivers and several well-known names, fans can look forward to a fascinating few weeks of driver announcements heading towards the Grand Prix and the other rounds of the championship.”

Next year’s series has been truncated as a result of the ongoing pandemic, with three events to run between Hampton Downs and Manfield from January to February.

Three races will be held on each weekend, making for a nine race series, with a number of high profile names poised to make an appearance in one or more events.

The New Zealand Grand Prix opens the series on January 24-26 at Hampton Downs.