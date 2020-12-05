McDougall departs MSR for Triple Eight

Engineer Wes McDougall has parted company with Matt Stone Racing to join Triple Eight Race Engineering.

McDougall’s departure comes a week after it was confirmed engineer Grant McPherson had departed Triple Eight to move to Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Whether McDougall will replace McPherson as Shane van Gisbergen’s engineer has not been confirmed.

Triple Eight Race Engineer boss Roland Dane told Speedcafe.com his position in the team hasn’t been decided yet.

“After joining Matt Stone Racing in 2016, Wes has contributed to many accomplishments with the team over the past five years,” a statement from Matt Stone Racing read.

“Winning the Super2 (Series) in 2017 is definitely a major highlight in his career with MSR.

“Wes then played a key role in the success of the team’s transition into the Supercars main game field and was a major asset when MSR expanded to two cars this year.

“The experience and knowledge he had gained from his time with Stone Brothers Racing was extremely helpful in getting MSR to where they are today.

“This move comes at a time when MSR are in the process of a performance restructure in both their mechanical and engineering departments ahead of the 2021 season.

“This change in team personnel offers further opportunities for all staff, present and future, plus the team as a whole as MSR look to improve their efforts in 2021.”

Matt Stone Racing said it hopes McDougal’s move to Triple Eight will further strengthen its ties to the team.

The Yatala-based team is a customer of Triple Eight, who supplies the team with componentry and technical information.

Matt Stone Racing has not named a replacement for McDougall, but said it will look to promote from within.

However, it is also looking for and in discussions with candidates to join the team.