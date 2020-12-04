LATEST

Russell took Hamilton replacement call in bathroom at 2am > View

Doctor outlines Supercars’ safety measures after Grosjean crash > View

VIDEO: Herne tests S5000, Trans Am at Phillip Island > View

Grosjean returns to F1 paddock, thanks circuit firefighters > View

Earl Bamber Motorsport expands into Carrera Cup Australia > View

Ricciardo, F1 chiefs to discuss Grosjean crash replays > View

Rider dies at Lakeside Park > View

WAU reveals reason behind McPherson signing > View

Speedcafe.com wins best publication at Supercars Media Awards > View

GALLERY: The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire, Brisbane > View

Wizard of Wakefield tops practice for ASBK finale > View

BUCKET LIST: The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire, Brisbane > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Herne tests S5000, Trans Am at Phillip Island

VIDEO: Herne tests S5000, Trans Am at Phillip Island

By

Friday 4th December, 2020 - 2:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch Nathan Herne cuts his first laps in an S5000 single-seater as well as returning to the wheel of his Trans Am with Garry Rogers Motorsport at Phillip Island.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com