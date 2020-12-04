Supercars hopeful Randle ‘part of the 2021 main game puzzle’

Supercars hopeful Thomas Randle says he is still in the frame to secure a full-time drive in the championship next year.

Randle, who was presented with his Super2 Series trophy this week, said he is working through “business stuff” as he looks to make his graduation to Supercars a reality.

The 24-year-old made his Super2 Series debut in 2018 with Tickford Racing where he claimed 11th in the title race.

The following season he returned to claim third place with the Campbellfield team, ending 2019 with third overall.

Ultimate success with MW Motorsport in 2020 now has the Melbourne-born driver looking to make the step up.

However, the two-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 race starter said he hasn’t secured anything yet.

“I wish I did have some 2021 plans but at this moment, we’re still trying to work through some business stuff,” said Randle.

“I guess I’m all part of the 2021 main game puzzle. There’s a lot of pieces to be played out in that. At the moment no there’s plans locked in place.

“I wish there were, but no matter what happens next year, if I’m in the main game or not life goes on.

“Up until this point in my career I’m pretty satisfied with the things I’ve achieved and the people I’ve met along the way.

“If Supercars doesn’t happen, there’s plenty of other avenues to look at, but the main game is the goal for 2021.”

Having won the Super2 Series crown, Randle said it is unlikely he will return to the feeder series.

“It’s been a great year with Matt, first year with him and probably my only year with him,” he said.

Randle has seven Supercars starts to his name, of which the first two came with Tickford Racing as a wildcard entry at The Bend Motorsport Park.

His Bathurst 1000 debut in 2019 with Lee Holdsworth resulted in a ninth place finish before going on to two sixth place finishes at the Gold Coast 600.

The season culminated in a podium in his first Sandown 500.

A truncated Supercars season in 2020 saw Randle contest just one race, finishing 18th with Nick Percat and Brad Jones Racing in the Bathurst 1000.

Super2 Series runner-up Will Brown will graduate to the Supercars Championship with Erebus Motorsport in 2021.

Brodie Kostecki, who was a contender for the Super2 crown early in the season, has also been rumoured to make the move up.