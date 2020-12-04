LATEST

Earl Bamber Motorsport expands into Carrera Cup Australia

James Pavey

By

Friday 4th December, 2020 - 11:03am

Earl Bamber Motorsport will expand into Australia in 2021

Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) will enter a multi-car team in both the Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series in 2021.

The team will receive support from Porsche New Zealand and will operate out of a new base on the Gold Coast.

EBM, run by former Le Mans 24-Hour winner Earl and brother Will, made the decision to race in Australia in a bid to grow the team’s operations outside of Asia.

Earl Bamber Motorsport is no stranger to success in Australia, with the team claiming overall honours in the 2019 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Prior to 2020, the team competed in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Series, highlighted by a successful 2019 campaign which featured four wins and eight podiums.

EBM also recently announced its expansion into North America in the 2021 IMSA Sportscar Championship, with the team joining forces with Team Hardpoint in the GTD category.

“With COVID-19 we were forced to look at other options in motorsport, and we feel Carrera Cup Australia will be a great fit for our team,” Earl Bamber said.

“We are really excited to be joining the Carrera Cup Australia grid in 2021. Porsche Cars Australia do a fantastic job at promoting the series and provide a solid platform for us to grow as a team across the globe.”

Troy Bundy, Head of Motorsport at Porsche Cars Australia, added: “Earl Bamber Motorsport are no strangers to racing in Australia, having won the Bathurst 12-hour in 2019 with our very own Matt Campbell, as well as competing in the joint round between Carrera Cup Australia and Asia in 2018.

“We’re excited to welcome EBM into both Carrera Cup Australia and Porsche Sprint Challenge for next year, along with the support of Porsche New Zealand, as 2021 is already shaping up to be one of our most competitive fields to date with strong grids across all classes.”

