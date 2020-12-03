Supercars reveals long awaited 2021 calendar

Supercars has revealed its highly anticipated 12-round 2021 draft calendar, which will get underway at Bathurst in February.

The new calendar features a handful of significant changes in lieu of the Adelaide 500 cancellation and the absence of the Newcastle 500, that later of which has been confirmed to return in 2022 as the season opener.

Whilst dates have been revealed, specific details surrounding the number of races per event or race lengths have not been entirely confirmed.

Speedcafe.com understands elements of the disrupted 2020 schedule will feature in 2021, including shorter races without refuelling.

Among those is the compression of race weekends, with six events to be held across just two days utilising the same three-race sprint format seen throughout the 2020 schedule.

Supercars will host a pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park under lights on February 14 around the time of the championship’s official season launch.

As has been widely tipped, Supercars will head to Bathurst for the season opener on February 26-28 for the Mount Panorama 500.

Whilst not yet confirmed, Speedcafe.com understands that event will comprise two 250km races.

The sprint event in Bathurst looks likely to be a one-off in place of the now-defunct Adelaide 500.

Supercars will then head to Melbourne in support of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix over March 18-21.

Should the event not be able to go ahead due to COVID-19, it is understood Sandown International Motor Raceway is in line as a back-up venue for the second event of the season.

Supercars will return to Symmons Plains International Raceway on the Apple Isle come April 10-11 for the first in a string of two-day events.

Following the Tasmania SuperSprint, the championship will head to The Bend Motorsport Park for the sole event in South Australia next year on May 8-9, the OTR SuperSprint.

The Winton SuperSprint follows on May 29-30 with Hidden Valley Raceway hosting the Darwin Triple Crown on June 18-20.

From Darwin, the championship heads to the Reid Park Street Circuit for the NTI Townsville event on July 9-11.

The Sydney SuperNight at Sydney Motorsport Park returns on August 20-22 before Supercars heads to Western Australia’s Wanneroo Raceway in Perth over September 11-12 for the second straight night round, the Perth SuperNight.

As expected, the Bathurst 1000 retains its traditional October 7-10 slot.

While there were desires from Auckland Council’s tourism agency to see Supercars return to New Zealand on ANZAC Day weekend in April, organisers have opted for November 6-7.

A venue for the New Zealand event has not been confirmed, but is expected to take place at either Pukekohe Park or Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

The championship will close out at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast come December 3-5.

Foxtel will broadcast every practice, qualifying, and race of the championship live via Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo.

Of the 12 events in 2021, Network Seven will broadcast six rounds of the championship.

Those are expected to include the season opener in Mount Panorama 500, Sydney SuperNight, Bathurst 1000, and season-ender on the Gold Coast.

The forthcoming season will be the last under the Gen2 regulations before Gen3 arrives in 2022.

Draft 2021 Repco Supercars Championship Calendar