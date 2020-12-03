Supercars puts Sandown on standby

Sandown could still feature on the Supercars schedule in 2021 despite being omitted from the newly released draft calendar.

Today Supercars revealed a 12-round calendar that will begin in February and conclude in December.

Victoria is currency scheduled to host two rounds of the championship at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit and Winton Motor Raceway.

The first of those is in support of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 18-21 whilst the second event is the Winton SuperSprint on May 29-30.

The Australian Grand Prix was the first in a slew of events cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A provisional 23-round calendar has Formula 1 set to return to Australia, but that may not be possible as the pandemic continues.

Speedcafe.com understands Supercars is prepared to race at Sandown if Formula 1 cannot race down under.

“The Sandown event is not currently scheduled for 2021,” a Supercars press release read.

“Sandown plays a critical role as a flex option for the category with multiple bookings through the year should other events be cancelled.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said the release of the 2021 draft calendar will give fans as much clarity as possible.

The category boss remained optimistic about crowd attendance for forthcoming events.

“It is important to us to ensure the 2021 calendar features as much certainty for fans as we can provide given the current COVID-19 restrictions in each state and territory,” said Seamer.

“We’re thrilled that next year we can deliver two events at Mount Panorama, including the season opener in February.

“We are still working with all government partners on fan limits for each event, but we are confident of strong crowd numbers across Australia and New Zealand, in line with the current loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We think having three different event formats used in 2021 will build on what we’ve learned about our racing this year, so fans can look forward to thrilling weekends every time we race.”