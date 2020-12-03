Inaugural TCR New Zealand calendar confirmed

TCR New Zealand Championship organisers have announced a new four-round 2021 calendar.

Officially recognised as the Motorsport New Zealand sanctioned New Zealand Touring Car Championship, TCR New Zealand had been set to get underway earlier this year.

However, those plans were ultimately thwarted due to “challenges securing the vehicles to launch at the level that we are comfortable with,” Australian Racing Group Director Matt Braid said at the time.

Now the championship is set to get underway in the new year with one round in the North Island and three in the South Island, albeit, not promoted by the Australian Racing Group for 2021.

The championship will be part of the newly announced Super Production category, which will play host to contemporary Ferrari Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup, and GT4 cars alongside TCR.

Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon will host the opening round on January 23-24 before the first round in the South Island leg at Levels Raceway on March 5-6.

The championship will then head to Teretonga Park on March 20-21 for the penultimate round before the season finale at Highlands Motorsport Park on April 23-24.

“We’ve already had a very high level of interest from competitors and confirming a calendar will firm up that interest and attract even more prospective competitors,” said Category Manager Lindsay Dodd.

“The racing calendar is incredibly tight for space at the moment so we’re pleased to found four quality events to attend.

“I know many southerners will be looking forward to seeing top-level touring car racing at their circuits this summer, particularly at Levels.”

Motorsport New Zealand is in the process of finalising its Super Production regulations.

2021 TCR New Zealand Championship Calendar