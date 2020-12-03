Grosjean discharged from hospital following burns treatment

Romain Grosjean has been discharged from hospital following treatment for the burns he suffered in his Bahrain Grand Prix accident on Sunday.

Grosjean was airlifted to Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital after he suffered minor burns in his 220km/h, 50g crash on the opening lap of the race.

The crash severed Grosjean’s Haas VF-20 in two with the Frenchman still strapped into the burning monocoque, which was wedged inside the damaged Armco barrier, for 28 seconds.

The 34-year-old suffered minor burns to his hands as he extracted himself from the cockpit, and was whisked away in an ambulance before he was taken to BDF.

Grosjean spent three nights at the hospital in Riffa, close to the Bahrain International Circuit, and was discharged at 10:30 local time on Wednesday.

In his first extended interview since the accident, Grosjean said he “saw death coming” and thought about Niki Lauda, who survived a fiery crash in 1976.

Grosjean will remain in Bahrain to receive private treatment on his burns, and will be replaced by Haas’ reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi for this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

It’s unclear if Grosjean will be fit for next weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will be his last with Haas.

The American team has confirmed Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will replace Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen from 2021.