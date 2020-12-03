LATEST

GALLERY: The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire, Brisbane > View

Wizard of Wakefield tops practice for ASBK finale > View

BUCKET LIST: The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire, Brisbane > View

Hamilton’s success motivates Bottas > View

Wolff praises ‘pragmatic’ Williams over Russell switch > View

Inaugural TCR New Zealand calendar confirmed > View

WAU building new chassis for 2021 > View

BMW joins Audi in announcing Formula E exit > View

Alonso approved to run at Abu Dhabi young drivers test > View

Grosjean discharged from hospital following burns treatment > View

Herne set for 2021 double duty with S5000 and Trans-Am > View

Seven Network appoints Motorsport Executive Producer > View

Home » Features » Bucket List » GALLERY: The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire, Brisbane

GALLERY: The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire, Brisbane

By

Thursday 3rd December, 2020 - 8:15pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Brisbane’s connection with the motorcycle came full circle last week when the Queensland Arts Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) opened a five-month exhibition titled, The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire.

The world exclusive exhibition showcases the art, design and history of the motorcycle from the last 150 years and will be open from November 28 to April 26, 2021.

The exhibit features more than 100 unique motorcycles from the 1860s to the present day and covers off social history, culture, design and technology.

The Motorcycle - Design, Art, DesireMedia PreviewGOMA Level 1
The Motorcycle - Design, Art, Desire Members Preview GOMA Level 1
The Motorcycle - Design, Art, Desire VIP Preview GOMA Level 1
The Motorcycle - Design, Art, Desire VIP Preview GOMA Level 1
The Motorcycle - Design, Art, Desire VIP Preview GOMA Level 1
The Motorcycle - Design, Art, Desire VIP Preview GOMA Level 1
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_038
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_043
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_046
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_052
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_071
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_109
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_113
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_135
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_137
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_143
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_156
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_158
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_257
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_259
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_265
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_305
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_317
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_323
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_421
20201128_bwagner_TheMotorcycle_OpeningWeekend_426

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com