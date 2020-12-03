GALLERY: The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire, Brisbane

Brisbane’s connection with the motorcycle came full circle last week when the Queensland Arts Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) opened a five-month exhibition titled, The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire.

The world exclusive exhibition showcases the art, design and history of the motorcycle from the last 150 years and will be open from November 28 to April 26, 2021.

The exhibit features more than 100 unique motorcycles from the 1860s to the present day and covers off social history, culture, design and technology.