F3 driver Peroni awarded Peter Brock Medal

Tasmania’s Alex Peroni has been awarded the Peter Brock Medal for his efforts in this year’s FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The Peter Brock Medal recognises motor racing’s up-and-comers and is voted on by a special commission, featuring members of the Brock family and selected high-profile motorsport industry representatives.

Peroni, who hails from Hobart, finished 10th in his second season of F3, which saw him claim three podium finishes in Austria, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

The 21-year-old returned to racing earlier this year after a terrifying crash at the Italian Grand Prix left him with broken vertebrae.

Peroni joins the likes of Supercars drivers Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown as recent medalists.

“I feel really honoured and humbled to win the 2020 Peter Brock Medal,” Peroni said.

“While I am a little shocked as it’s a little unexpected, to receive an award like this and have my name next to ones like Mark’s and Anton’s is amazing

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s just really cool to be alongside some idols like Mark Webber, who I looked up to growing up and has helped me throughout my career.

“I feel this award will help boost my profile in Australia and it can be only a good thing to be tied to a name like Peter Brock.

“It’s the first time I have won an award like this and it’s a bit different to winning a race because it’s more of an accolade; however, it’s definitely up there with some of my greatest career achievements.”

Bev Brock said she was impressed by Peroni’s determination after the struggles his faced at the back end of 2019.

“I truly believe Alex demonstrates all the values for what we believe a recipient needs to have to win this award,” she said.

“For him to come back after suffering his big accident and possess the level of determination he has in order to overcome those problems was fantastic.

“When I was 21, I broke my spine, so I know how much effort is required to get back to a level of fitness.

“It takes something extra special – especially in a sport like ours where there is so many demands on the body.

“With that said, it’s not just way he has come back from injury he was considered. He has raw talent. He has total dedication, and he has the great personality too.

“People think he is a delightful young man who constantly smiles and is prepared to give it his all. All of those qualities show me he deserves to be the recipient of this award.”

This year the Motorsport Australia Honours and Awards Committee has decided to bring forward its Motorsport Australia Awards announcements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Brock Medallists:

2020 – Alex Peroni

2019 – Harry Bates

2018 – Anton De Pasquale

2017 – Will Brown

2016 – Mark Webber

2015 – Molly Taylor

2014 – Jim Richards

2013 – Neal Bates

2012 – Craig Lowndes

2011 – The late Jason Richards