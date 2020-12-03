BMW joins Audi in announcing Formula E exit

BMW has become the second manufacturer to announce it will end its Formula E programme at the end of the 2020/21 season, following Audi’s confirmation earlier this week.

The German manufacturer released a statement confirming it will withdraw from the series at the end of the upcoming season.

BMW said it has “essentially exhausted the opportunities” to develop its electrical technologies in Formula E.

“Our journey in Formula E is hitting the home stretch. After seven successful years, BMW Group will end its involvement in the series at the end of the coming season,” the statement read.

“As a partner from the word go, BMW has been instrumental in the success story of Formula E.

“However, when it comes to the development of e-drivetrains, BMW Group has essentially exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer in the competitive environment of Formula E.

“As the strategic focus of BMW Group is shifting within the field of e-mobility, we will now concentrate on a model offensive and series production in large quantities with the fifth generation BMW E-drives.”

BMW confirmed it will provide full factory support to the Andretti squad in the 2020/21 season despite its exit.

“Even though we are leaving, our sporting ambitions remain unbroken. In Season 7, the BMW I Andretti Motorsport Team will give its all to achieve as much sporting success as possible with the BMW iFE.21 and drivers Maximilian Guenther and Jake Dennis,” the statement continued.

It comes after BMW paced pre-season testing ahead of the new season at Valencia, with Maximilian Guenther topping the time sheets.

BMW has also recently withdrawn as a manufacturer in the DTM following the end of the Class 1 rules.

Earlier this week, Audi confirmed it will leave Formula E at the end of the 2020/21 season, with the brand to re-enter sportscar racing via the new Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh) rules. Audi also intends to make its debut in the Dakar Rally in 2022.

It was also confirmed that Volkswagen has terminated all of its factory motorsport programmes as part of a “realignment” within the company.