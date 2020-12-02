LATEST

Home » News » Supercars » WAU confirm McPherson's new role

WAU confirm McPherson’s new role

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 2nd December, 2020 - 4:12pm

Grant McPherson

Walkinshaw Andretti United has announced the new role Grant McPherson will take up at the team in the new year.

McPherson, who was Shane van Gisbergen’s Engineer at the Red Bull Holden Racing Team, will be Head of Performance at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

In the role, he will oversee the team’s engineering group under Technical Director, Carl Faux.

Chaz Mostert is engineered by Adam De Borre while team-mate Bryce Fullwood works with Rob Starr and Terry Kerr.

McPherson’s move to the Clayton-based operation was confirmed by Triple Eight Race Engineering boss Roland Dane last week.

Fondly known as ‘Shippy’ at the Banyo base, McPherson will have to complete six months of gardening leave before joining his new team in Melbourne.

“We are rapt to have Grant join our team,” said Walkinshaw Andretti United Team Principal Bruce Stewart.

“He is going to be a real asset to our engineering group, there isn’t many of his calibre up and down pit lane.

“His technical expertise speaks for itself, but importantly, he is a great addition to our family, and fits in to our culture really well, which was critical in our decision making.

“It’s nice to have someone from outside our four walls see the momentum we’ve built and the direction we are heading, and want to be a part of it.”

“We look forward to Grant joining us at track in 2021, and seeing what we can achieve together.”

It is expected McPherson will join Walkinshaw Andretti United in the second quarter of 2021.

Triple Eight Race Engineering have not yet named a replacement.

