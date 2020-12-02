LATEST

VIDEO: Data Duo explain parc ferme, the tow, and fuelling > View

Heimgartner to make Kiwi racing cameo in 86 > View

Taylor appointed to Motorsport Australia board > View

The candidates to replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP > View

Haas boss Steiner defends 'perfect solution' Mazepin > View

S5000 set for first Symmons Plains hitout > View

Grosjean thought of children, Lauda in fiery Bahrain escape > View

Bathurst finale headlines 2021 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge > View

Haas confirms multi-year Mazepin deal > View

Kelly brothers yet to discuss future plans > View

Matt Stone Racing shelves plans for three-car expansion > View

F3 champ Piastri graduates to F2 with Prema > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Data Duo explain parc ferme, the tow, and fuelling

VIDEO: Data Duo explain parc ferme, the tow, and fuelling

By

Wednesday 2nd December, 2020 - 2:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

In the latest Data Duo episode, Shane van Gisbergen and Grant McPherson explain parc ferme, fuelling the cars, and what a tow is.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com