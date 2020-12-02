LATEST

Taylor appointed to Motorsport Australia board > View

The candidates to replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP > View

Haas boss Steiner defends 'perfect solution' Mazepin > View

S5000 set for first Symmons Plains hitout > View

Grosjean thought of children, Lauda in fiery Bahrain escape > View

Bathurst finale headlines 2021 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge > View

Haas confirms multi-year Mazepin deal > View

Kelly brothers yet to discuss future plans > View

Matt Stone Racing shelves plans for three-car expansion > View

F3 champ Piastri graduates to F2 with Prema > View

Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir GP > View

Red Bull will decide on Perez, Albon after season’s end > View

Home » News » Rally » Taylor appointed to Motorsport Australia board

Taylor appointed to Motorsport Australia board

James Pavey

By

Wednesday 2nd December, 2020 - 12:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Coral Taylor (R) won the 2008 Australian Rally Championship with Neal Bates

Decorated co-driver Coral Taylor has been appointed to the board of Motorsport Australia.

Taylor, who became the first female Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame member in 2017, has more than 40 years’ experience in motorsport, notably as an Australian Rally Championship winning co-driver.

Taylor, the mother of 2016 ARC winner Molly Taylor, was also team manager for Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia.

The 59-year-old will arrive at Motorsport Australia with significant board experience, having served as a non-executive Company Director for NRMA and the National Heavy Vehicle Register for over a decade.

It comes after Motorsport Australia confirmed Ryan Story and Matt Braid have joined the Australian Motor Racing Commission, the former of which will chair the group.

Dick Johnson Racing Director Story joins Motorsport Australia having recently left the Supercars Commission as the teams’ alternative Commission Member.

Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid joins the AMRC with Andrew Jones and Craig Fletcher holding the remaining positions on the Commission.

Motorsport Australia also confirmed it has narrowed down its seven Commissions to just three that are focused on the main disciplines.

Taylor will begin in the Appointed Director position on 1 January 2021, making her the fourth woman to now sit on the board.

“For me, motorsport has been a passion pretty much my whole life and has seen me involved in the sport for the past 40 years,” she said.

“I’ve competed at a national level, as well as some international experience, so I want to be able to give back to the sport so we can succeed going forward and make motorsport the best we possibly can.

“I think it’s important at the board table to have the experience of someone who has competed at the highest level, to bring some understanding of how that works, how a team works, what it’s like working with sponsors and manufacturers and trying to keep their involvement in the sport while at the same time looking for new opportunities.

“Australia-wide, company-wide, no matter what sort of board you are talking about it’s very important to have that gender diversity to strategically drive the business.

“We all have different viewpoints so to bring all those viewpoints together and work with integrity is what is going to make a good board.”

Incoming President Andrew Fraser added: “Coral is a household name in Australian motorsport and a very accomplished and experienced director.

“I know Coral brings very valuable experience at both the competitor, team and manufacturer level of motorsport as well as governance experience and business insight. She is an outstanding addition to the board and we are extremely pleased to welcome her as our newest director.”

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com