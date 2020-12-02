S5000 set for first Symmons Plains hitout

Garry Rogers Motorsport driver James Golding will cut his first laps around Symmons Plains International Raceway in an S5000 next week.

The test will be part of a media day at the Launceston circuit, which will host one part of the Race Tasmania double-header early next year.

Next year’s VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship will get underway at Symmons Plains on January 24-26.

S5000 will also be supported by the TCR Australia Series, National Trans Am Series, and Touring Car Masters.

Shortly thereafter, nearby Baskerville Raceway in Hobart will host an exhibition appearance of S5000 on January 29-31 in the second element of the Race Tasmania festival.

James Moffat and Owen Kelly will also be on hand for the Symmons Plains test, driving Trans Am cars.

For team owner Garry Rogers, it’s a chance to acquire valuable information before the National Trans Am Series and S5000 race at the 2.4km circuit.

“The test and media day will provide an opportunity to gather data on a new circuit for these cars,” said Rogers.

“But most importantly it will deliver the first taste of S5000 and Trans Am in anger at Symmons Plains, and some early imagery and vision to whet the appetite of Tasmanian motorsport fans.

“Race Tasmania in Launceston and Hobart will be a fantastic festival of motorsport, and now it’s getting closer.

“We are genuinely excited about getting down to Tassie this month and again in January for the race events, and if early ticket sales are anything to go by then the Tasmanian motorsport fans are just as excited.

“We are limited to 5000 tickets per day so we recommend fans get in as soon as they can to avoid disappointment.

“Tasmanians should be extremely proud of their body for motorsport, Motorsports Tasmania, led by Donald Potter and Peter Killick who along with their dedicated team of volunteers are making this event a reality.

“It is one thing to embark on bringing multiple, elite level categories to Tasmania, but another to realise it.

“A debt of gratitude is also owed to two people who are a big part of Tasmanian motorsport – Tim Shaw and Greg Crick who have helped in various ways behind the scenes to bring it all together.”

It is anticipated the lap record of 50.16s set in 1980 by Alfredo Costanzo in a Formula 5000 will fall when S5000 races at Symmons Plains.