Haas signs Schumacher for 2021

The Haas F1 Team has announced it has signed Mick Schumacher, son of Michael Schumacher, for the 2021 season.

Schumacher junior will graduate from the FIA Formula 2 Championship ranks after two seasons with Prema Racing.

The 21-year-old currently leads the Formula 1 feeder series with one round remaining, which takes place in support of the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend.

The German driver will join the recently announced Nikita Mazepin of Russia at the team next year, both of whom are on multi-year deals

Schumacher’s first outing with the team will take place in Free Practice 1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 11.

He’ll also participate in the annual post-season young driver test at the Yas Marina Circuit following the conclusion of this year’s Formula 1 world championship.

While a Formula 2 title beckons, Schumacher’s greatest achievement to date is his FIA European Formula 3 Championship win in 2018.

The following year he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy and made his Formula 2 debut in 2019 before going on to test with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in contemporary F1 cars.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” said Schumacher.

“I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me.

“I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1.

“A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career.

“I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said he was “very pleased” to confirmed Schumacher’s signing.

“The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons,” said Steiner.

“Mick has won races, collected podiums, and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

“I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances.

“We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021.

“We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick’s contributions both on and off the track in that process.”

Two races remain in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, which is led by Schumacher who has a 13-point advantage over nearest rival Callum Illot.