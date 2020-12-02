Bathurst finale headlines 2021 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

The 2021 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge season will conclude at Mount Panorama, with the series unveiling its six-round schedule.

The series, which runs previous generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, will be one of the feature categories on the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships programme for 2021.

After the 2020 season was scrapped as a result of the ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been confirmed the series will return in 2021 and will commence at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in February.

Competitors will then shift to Sydney Motorsport Park in May for Round 2, before Queensland’s Morgan Park hosts the third round in June.

Victoria will host a second round of the series at Sandown in September, before The Bend Motorsport Park stages the penultimate round of the series in October.

Weekend schedules for the 2021 series will feature two 20-minute sprint races and a 45-minute endurance-style race.

The season finale will be held at the Bathurst International, which will also feature endurance races as part of the Jim Richards Endurance Trophy.

“We are really looking forward to having the championship back up and running again next year and we feel we have delivered a calendar that all competitors will enjoy, allowing them to race on some of the best tracks across the country,” said Troy Bundy, Head of Motorsport at Porsche Cars Australia.

“Finishing the season at the Bathurst International will be a real highlight and will provide great coverage and exposure for all our teams, drivers and partners.”

2021 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar