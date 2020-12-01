Story and Braid join Australian Motor Racing Commission

Motorsport Australia has confirmed Ryan Story and Matt Braid have joined the Australian Motor Racing Commission, the former of which will chair the group.

Former Chair Vince Ciccarello will remain on the Australian Motor Racing Commission (AMRC) as the Deputy Chair.

Dick Johnson Racing Director Story joins Motorsport Australia having recently left the Supercars Commission as the teams’ alternative Commission Member.

Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid joins the AMRC with Andrew Jones and Craig Fletcher holding the remaining positions on the Commission.

Motorsport Australia has also confirmed Ben Erceg and Jon Thomson will continue to Chair the Australian Off Road Commission (AORCom) and Australian Rally Commission (ARCom) respectively.

In an effort to improve efficiency and streamline processes, Motorsport Australia has whittled down its seven Commissions to just three that are focused on the main disciplines.

The responsibilities of the dissolved Women In Motorsport Commission (AWMC), Historic Motorsport Commission (AHMC), Motorsport Development Commission (AMDC), and Officials Commission (AOC) will be taken up internally by Motorsport Australia committees and administration.

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca said the move to streamline its set-up follows recent efforts to restructure the organisation.

“We now have three streamlined Commissions who will be responsible for helping set the strategic direction of the sport, in line with Motorsport Australia’s current Strategic Plan,” said Arocca.

“The Motorsport Australia Board has approved these appointments, and there is a strong mix of Commissioners who will do a terrific job in this streamlined structure.

“On behalf of everyone involved in the sport, we thank our outgoing Commissioners for their hard work, some over a number of years.

“While there is no longer a specific Women’s Commission, it is important to note Motorsport Australia will continue to work hard to increase female participation, which will include the FIA Girls On Track program and a number of new initiatives in 2021.”

Motorsport Australia said it plans to highlight the role of its three Commissions through its website and Speed Read publication.

2021 Motorsport Australia Commissions:

Australian Motor Racing Commission (AMRC)

Ryan Story (Chair)

Vince Ciccarello (Deputy Chair)

Matt Braid

Andrew Jones

Craig Fletcher

Australian Off Road Commission (AORCom)

Ben Erceg (Chair)

Jeremy Beck (Deputy Chair)

Matthew Martin

Don Young

Sam Beck

Australian Rally Commission (ARCom)

Jon Thomson (Chair)

Molly Taylor (Deputy Chair)

Neal Bates

Toni Feaver

Hamish Marquis