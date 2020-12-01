KTM ‘Ready To Race’ with Speedcafe.com

One of the world’s leading motorcycle brands KTM has joined Speedcafe.com as a Platinum Partner.

KTM’s major slogan “ready to race” provides the perfect foundation for the new partnership which will allow Speedcafe.com to increase its road, dirt, and enduro bike coverage for the fans.

KTM will also have a “Showroom” for its products and content on torquecafe.com which is developing into a leading hub for two and four-wheel performance vehicles.

Managing Director KTM Group Oceania, Brad Hagi, said the partnership with Speedcafe.com was a natural fit.

“When your slogan is ‘ready to race’, you better be ‘ready to race’,” said Hagi.

“Motorsport is in the DNA of both KTM and Husqvarna and we look forward to playing a role in helping bring both two and four-wheel news to the fans.

“KTM is always ‘ready to race’ so there could be no more perfect platform to tell Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of the world about what we have to offer than Speedcafe.com.

“We know that a lot of motorsport fans in general are either daily bike commuters or recreational riders and we see Speecafe.com as the place to connect with them and tell them about our growing product range and what it has to offer.”

Speedcafe.com is the world’s leading independent motorsport news website which continues to grow its national and international audiences as it heads into its 12th year.

Speedcafe.com founder and owner, Brett “Crusher” Murray, says the relationship with KTM comes at a very positive time for both companies.

“The Speedcafe.com team has continued to achieve record numbers this year in difficult conditions and KTM clinched its first MotoGP win with rookie rider Brad Binder in August in just its fourth season at the pinnacle of two-wheel motorsports,” said Murray.

“KTM is one of the world’s great brands and while we have always known them for their reputation on dirt and in endurance events, their recent achievements in road racing has encouraged the traditional opposition and the fans to sit up and take notice.

“They have matched the racing results with the development of some impressive product which the market place has really embraced.

“KTM will be the presenting partner of our on-going bike coverage headed by our commitment to MotoGP. Adding to that will be Remy Gardner on a KTM in Moto2 next season.

“Their partnership with us will also allow us to invest more in our off-road coverage, especially major events like Dakar, where our readership has shown real support for the legendary Toby Price, who is a fantastic KTM ambassador.

“We are delighted that KTM Australia and New Zealand has teamed with us and will be using Speedcafe.com to market their KTM, Husqvarna and gasgas brands. We are looking forward to developing some exciting content and opportunities together.”

KTM joins a list of national and internationally recognised brands at Speedcafe.com including Pirtek, Michelin, Castrol Edge, Preston Hire, Supercheap Auto, Jobstop.com, TyrePlus, R&J Batteries, Lloyds Auctions and Kincrome Tools.

For more information on KTM please visit www.ktm.com.