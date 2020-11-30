LATEST

Grosjean: I wouldn’t be here without the halo > View

Ricciardo 'disgusted' with F1 over Grosjean crash replays > View

F1 doctor recounts Grosjean rescue > View

Grosjean cleared of broken bones, will remain in hospital > View

Halo saved Grosjean’s life, F1 to investigate > View

Hamilton: Grosjean crash could have been much worse > View

Hamilton survives red flag and Safety Cars to win in Bahrain > View

Motorsport fraternity pays tribute to medical crews after Grosjean crash > View

Grosjean airlifted to hospital after terrifying opening lap crash > View

Fiery crash halts Bahrain Grand Prix seconds after start > View

VIDEO: Sauber reflects on 500 Formula 1 grands prix > View

F1 and MotoGP mandate light panels from 2022 > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Grosjean: I wouldn’t be here without the halo

Grosjean: I wouldn’t be here without the halo

James Pavey

By

Monday 30th November, 2020 - 8:54am

Share:

LinkedIn

Romain Grosjean speaks from his hospital bed pic: @grosjeanromain

Romain Grosjean believes the halo safety device saved his life in his horror crash at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Haas driver speared into the armco barriers exiting Turn 3 on the opening lap, with his car ripping in two following a 220km/h, 50g impact.

The monocoque, with Grosjean still strapped in, was engulfed in flames as it remained lodged in the barrier.

The Frenchman clambered from the burning wreckage and was attended to trackside by FIA medical staff, before he was airlifted to the Bahrain Defence Force hospital where he was found to have sustained second degree burns to the back of both hands.

The 34-year-old later took to social media to praise those who helped him escape major injury, and paid particular tribute to the halo device which has been mandatory on F1 cars since 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Romain Grosjean (@grosjeanromain)

“Hello everyone, I just wanted to say I am okay… well, sort of okay,” he said, referring to the bandages on his hands.

“Thank you very much for all the messages.

“I wasn’t for the halo some years ago, but I think it’s the greatest thing that we’ve brought to Formula 1, and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today.

“So thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit, at the hospital, and hopefully I can write you quite soon some messages and tell you how it’s going.”

The 34-year-old avoided fractures, but he will remain under further observation from doctors overnight.

Ross Brawn, F1’s Managing Director, Motorsport, also credited the halo with saving Grosjean’s life, saying F1 is preparing a “very deep analysis” of the accident.

FIA F1 Race Director Michael Masi later confirmed an investigation into the crash was underway after the race, which was won by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com