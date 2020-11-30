Fiery crash halts Bahrain Grand Prix seconds after start

A fiery crash just seconds after the start of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix has seen the race red flagged.

A busy start saw Romain Grosjean crash heavily at Turn 3, the Haas bursting into flames immediately upon impact with the barrier on driver’s right.

The Frenchman was able to climb from the car before being tended to in the medical car, and was subsequently helped to an ambulance.

The incident appeared to occur following a clash with one of the AlphaTauri drivers with Grosjean spearing into the barrier on the inside of the circuit.

Race control reacted immediately by displayed the red flag, with all all remaining cars returning to the pits as the stricken Haas was cleared.