LATEST

Fiery crash halts Bahrain Grand Prix seconds after start > View

VIDEO: Sauber reflects on 500 Formula 1 grands prix > View

F1 and MotoGP mandate light panels from 2022 > View

MECHANIC: Ryan McLeod, from Peter Brock to MARC Cars (Part 2) > View

SURVEY: What the Supercars fans drive > View

Sainz laments 'worst possible scenario' after brake failure > View

Verstappen: Tyre wear could keep Mercedes within reach > View

Ricciardo: We need to put pressure on Perez > View

NETWORK: SSMedia, Scott Yorston > View

Bottas confused by qualifying deficit to Hamilton > View

Hamilton claims Bahrain GP pole with track record lap > View

VIDEO: BTCC On The Limit: Uphill Battle > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Fiery crash halts Bahrain Grand Prix seconds after start

Fiery crash halts Bahrain Grand Prix seconds after start

Mat Coch

By

Monday 30th November, 2020 - 1:25am

Share:

LinkedIn

Romain Grosjean pic: Fox Sports

A fiery crash just seconds after the start of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix has seen the race red flagged.

A busy start saw Romain Grosjean crash heavily at Turn 3, the Haas bursting into flames immediately upon impact with the barrier on driver’s right.

The Frenchman was able to climb from the car before being tended to in the medical car, and was subsequently helped to an ambulance.

The incident appeared to occur following a clash with one of the AlphaTauri drivers with Grosjean spearing into the barrier on the inside of the circuit.

Race control reacted immediately by displayed the red flag, with all all remaining cars returning to the pits as the stricken Haas was cleared.

pic: Fox Sports

pic: Fox Sports

pic: Fox Sports

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com