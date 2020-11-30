F1 fraternity pays tribute to medical crews after Grosjean crash

The Formula 1 paddock has united in its praise and thanks of the medical crews which worked to support Romain Grosjean.

The Frenchman crashed heavily shortly after the start of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, making heavy contact with the barrier on driver’s right on the run out of Turn 3.

It tore the Haas in half, with the survival cell piercing the barrier as flames engulfed the monocoque.

Trailing the field on the opening lap, the Medical Car was on the scene almost immediately, with Grosjean climbing clear inside 20 seconds of the initial impact.

He was aided clear by Dr Ian Roberts and Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe as he leapt clear of the flames.

In response, a number of teams, drivers, and personalities took to social media to express their gratitude of the efforts of all involved.

We are so thankful Romain is okay following today’s crash. This is a moment to recognise the strides the @fia have made to always make our sport safer and to salute the unstinting bravery of the marshals and medical crew.#BahrainGP — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 29, 2020

Maximum respect to the marshals on the scene and the medical car team for diving straight in to help @RGrosjean .Thanks you Jackie Stewart, Sid Watkins, Dr Trammell, Dr Olvey and all the motor racing safety pioneers. #F1 — Dario Franchitti (@dariofranchitti) November 29, 2020

Thank you @fia for the safety standards on the F1 cars. And thanks god for that miracle. All the best @RGrosjean for a hopefully quick recovery! https://t.co/rHxUcvKMf4 — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) November 29, 2020

Incredible work from the @fia on improving driver safety over the years 👏 #F1 https://t.co/0KvAeS20vs — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 29, 2020

A big thank you to the @fia and @F1 for constantly striving to make our sport as safe as possible, and to the @BAH_Int_Circuit safety team for their quick reactions. We’re so glad to see @RGrosjean walk away from that. 🧡 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 29, 2020

The risk 0 doesn’t exist in motorsport. The HALO & all new safety measures developed by @fia / @JeanTodt clearly saved Romain’s life. I’m glad you’re ok @RGrosjean 🙏🏼. Congratulations to the marshals and fia doctors for their reactivity #Motorsport #Safety #F1 pic.twitter.com/Aa3THVjMJs — Jean-Eric Vergne (@JeanEricVergne) November 29, 2020

I'm so grateful Romain is safe. Wow… the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do. Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we've taken for Romain to walk away from that safely https://t.co/dG8AXmsbKN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 29, 2020

Unbelievable – he had to twist himself around the Armco to get out.. it was literally above his head, like Martin said we are so lucky he was conscious in that moment. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) November 29, 2020

If you guys are still debating about Halo and Windscreen just take a look what happen today with @RGrosjean . You might change your mind. — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) November 29, 2020

Shout out to everyone that has pushed so hard to make this sport safer, and the rescue crews and marshals on-ground! Glad to see @RGrosjean is safe. 🙏💙#F1 #BahrainGP — Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial) November 29, 2020

The halo certainly saved @RGrosjean, thankful to everyone involved for that advancement. With every incident though, becomes an opportunity to improve safety even more, this one definitely raises a serious question about the use of Armco like that. — Stefan Wilson (@stef_wilson) November 29, 2020

We can only echo these sentiments. We hope Romain makes a speedy recovery and thoughts with everyone in the team after such a scary accident 🙏 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 29, 2020

Massive relief to see Romain is ok. Huge credit to all the teams, the FIA and F1 for all the safety measures we have in the sport today 🙏 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 29, 2020