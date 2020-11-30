LATEST

F1 fraternity pays tribute to medical crews after Grosjean crash

Mat Coch

By

Monday 30th November, 2020 - 2:34am

pic: Formula 1 Facebook

The Formula 1 paddock has united in its praise and thanks of the medical crews which worked to support Romain Grosjean.

The Frenchman crashed heavily shortly after the start of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, making heavy contact with the barrier on driver’s right on the run out of Turn 3.

It tore the Haas in half, with the survival cell piercing the barrier as flames engulfed the monocoque.

Trailing the field on the opening lap, the Medical Car was on the scene almost immediately, with Grosjean climbing clear inside 20 seconds of the initial impact.

He was aided clear by Dr Ian Roberts and Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe as he leapt clear of the flames.

In response, a number of teams, drivers, and personalities took to social media to express their gratitude of the efforts of all involved.

