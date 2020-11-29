LATEST

VIDEO: Sauber reflects on 500 Formula 1 grands prix

Sunday 29th November, 2020 - 5:00pm

Watch the story of a special milestone, told by some of those who helped make the dream come true, after Sauber chalked up its 500th Formula 1 appearance in Turkey.

