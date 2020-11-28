LATEST

GALLERY: Johnson/French Bathurst winning XD Falcon

Saturday 28th November, 2020 - 3:00pm

In a week which saw Australian motorsport gather to celebrate John French’s 90th birthday, take a closer look at the car which he shared with Dick Johnson to win the 1981 Bathurst 1000.

A77I4281
A77I4277
A77I4213
A77I4206
A77I4205
A77I4204
A77I4203
A77I4202
A77I4200
A77I4198
A77I4191
A77I4190
A77I4189
A77I4188
A77I4187
A77I4186
A77I4185
A77I4184
A77I4183
A77I4182
A77I4181
A77I4180
A77I4179
A77I4173

