Free training offered for Crashtag app

Motorsport Australia is set to offer free training on the all-new Crashtag application to members next month.

Launched in September, Crashtag has been developed by the Australian Institute of Motor Sport Safety (AIMSS) as a way to aid in the reporting and research surrounding motorsport incidents and crashes.

Those behind it, led by AIMSS Chair Garry Connelly AM, are set to host a webinar for Motorsport Australia members to help clubs and senior event officials understand the new safety app.

Currently, the app does not replace existing reporting processes and procedures but is designed to aid global research by bringing together reports and images of incidents, and provide the opportunity to upload information at the time.

Crashtag is available on both Apple and Android platforms for free, with the training webinar set to take place at 20:00 AEDT on December 2.

Places in the interactive webinar can be booked online here.