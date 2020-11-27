Supercars’ The Bend event moves to May

The Supercars Championship field will contest the 2021 OTR SuperSprint at The Bend in May, circuit operators have announced.

Supercars’ fifth race event at the South Australian circuit, and sixth visit in total, will be held on May 7-9.

That date is the earliest for racing at The Bend by far, with the 2018 and 2019 meetings held in August, before two in September were added to this year’s calendar.

The venue also played host to this year’s pre-season BP Ultimate SuperTest in February.

The Bend’s Managing Director, Sam Shahin, said, “We are pleased and proud to welcome Supercars back for what will be the fifth OTR Supersprint at The Bend.

“Much has changed in the world in 2020 and motorsport is no different.

“I take my hat off to Supercars for the way they’ve navigated a championship under very stressful conditions in 2020.

“I am certain that much of this year’s learnings will form the basis of an exciting 2021 Championship and The Bend will stand proud alongside other venues to deliver what promises to be a spectacular season.”

Race formats and circuit layout will be determined in coming weeks, after both the International and West versions were used for racing in 2020.

Ticket details have, however, been announced, with children under 15 now allowed in free.

General Admission tickets for adults are $20 for adults on the Friday, $90 for the weekend, or $100 for three-day passes.

Trackside camping will be on offer, but is yet to go on sale.

The Bend is set to be the only South Australian venue on next year’s Supercars Championship calendar given the demise, or at least hiatus, of the Adelaide 500 in the state’s capital.

Thus far, dates have also been confirmed for Hidden Valley, in June, and Albert Park, in March, although Supercars and other supports for the Australian Grand Prix event at the latter have not yet been formally announced.