Stoner: Chronic fatigue battle is ‘destroying me’

Two-time MotoGP champion Casey Stoner has revealed his battle with chronic fatigue has worsened since he went public with the illness last year.

Stoner, who claimed the 2007 and 2011 premier class titles, revealed his illness in December and said it had limited his motorsport activities.

The Australian previously suffered from chronic fatigue during his MotoGP career with illness conditions forcing him out of races in 2009.

Stoner initially believed he could move on from the illness once he got back into training. Instead, he now wakes with “50 per cent energy” at best.

“It’s been months in which I felt that my body was deteriorating for no apparent reason… I went to train and came back burst,” Stoner told El Mundo.

“I thought that I would find a way to cure it, that I would train more than anyone else and I would have moved on, but I was wrong.

“But the truth is that this disease is destroying me and I cannot manage it.”

Stoner, who recently questioned the legitimacy of the truncated Eurocentric 2020 season, has flagged an interest to return to the MotoGP realm in some capacity.

However, the 35-year-old said he has only ridden a motorcycle twice in as many years, having last tested for Ducati in 2018.

Father-of-two Stoner has since placed more emphasis on his family life.

“Now I am a little better, I have learned to manage my energies. I start the day at 50 per cent and the energy goes down until I feel empty,” he said.

“All this has made me rethink my life. On fine days I take the opportunity to play with my daughters and if anything I’m going to play golf.

“I’ve only ridden a motorcycle twice in the last two years and went fishing… well, I don’t even know when was the last time I went there.”