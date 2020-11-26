SURVEY: TCM, Super2 voted favourite support categories

Touring Car Masters has been voted the most popular support category in Speedcafe.com’s 2020 Motorsport Survey, followed by the Super2 Series.

Respondents were invited to select the support categories they enjoy the most, with no limit on how many they could choose.

TCM racked up a total of 5782 such votes out of nearly 10,000 respondents to the survey, with Super2/Super3 next on 3386.

Aussie Racing Cars took third at 3010 votes, ahead of Stadium Super Trucks on 2568 and Australian GT on 2459.

Analysis of preferences by age group reveals that while TCM has the strongest support from 26-year-olds up, Super2 is most popular in the under-18 and 18- to 25-year-old demographics.

While it would stand to reason TCM would be favoured among the older demographics, which dominated survey responses, it even comes out on top among race fans who were not born when any of the models which feature in the retro series were produced.

That is, the 49.7% of 26- to 35-year-olds who voted for TCM as one of the support categories which they enjoy the most were not alive when even the VC Commodore, which became eligible this year, went out of production.

TCM was acquired by the Australian Racing Group in mid-2019 and will next year be run largely Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships rounds and other ARG-oriented meetings, having previously been a regular on the Supercars bill.

As expected, Supercars dominated the question of top five motorsport categories, where respondents were asked to choose five of the majors.

The Australian touring car category attracted 8027 votes, with Formula 1 a distant second at 5742.

MotoGP came in third with 3922, ahead of sportscar/GT racing on 3459 and TCR on 2881.

The major North American categories were closely matched, although NASCAR pipped IndyCar by 2787 votes to 2600.

It will be interesting to note how the latter fares in future years given the presence of Scott McLaughlin at Team Penske on a full-time basis.

The question of ‘Do you pay more attention to IndyCar if there’s an Australian or New Zealand driver competing?’ drew 3099 responses, 81.9% of which were ‘Yes’.

