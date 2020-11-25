SURVEY: Erebus livery voted fan-favourite

Erebus Motorsport’s Penrite Racing livery was voted the favourite in the Speedcafe.com 2020 Motorsport Survey.

Its two ZB Commodores were adorned for most of the year with a black base featuring the oil branding over the top of an Australian flag, and ‘liquid gold swirls’, a look rated the best by 22.4% of respondents.

Click on the graph for interactivity

That livery was in fact an evolution of one with which Erebus achieved its greatest success to date, namely David Reynolds’ and Luke Youlden’s victory in the 2017 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Coincidentally, the second most popular livery also has history.

DJR Team Penske’s red and white Shell V-Power Racing Team paintjob was the pick of 16.6% of respondents, with third going to Tickford’s Monster Energy Racing livery at 13.4%.

While those three liveries have been around for a number of seasons, in various iterations, it was a long-time sponsor with a new look in fourth.

That was Kelly Racing’s predominantly green Castrol Racing livery at 12.9%, followed by Triple Eight Racing Engineering’s Red Bull Holden Racing Team livery at 8.7%.

While DJRTP and Erebus were voted two of the three most popular teams, even impartial respondents had a similar take.

Those who voted that they do not support a particular team put ‘None in particular’ on top in the favourite livery question at 26.9%.

The top five selected teams, however, were the same, in just a slightly different order.

Erebus attracted 19.2% of those votes, Kelly/Castrol Racing drew 13.5%, DJR got 8.7%, Tickford/Monster found 7.8%, and Triple Eight received 4.5%.

TOMORROW in the Speedcafe.com 2020 Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome: The top support categories