Saudi Arabia to host first ever Formula E night race

Diriyah will host Formula E’s first ever night race when the championship returns to Saudi Arabia for the third successive year.

The Diriyah night event, which will be held across February 26-27, is slated to play host to the third and fourth races of the 2020/21 season.

It comes after Formula 1 announced it will stage a maiden event in Saudi Arabia in 2021, with the penultimate round of the championship to be held on a street circuit in Jeddah.

Formula E will light the Riyadh Street Circuit circuit with low consumption LED technology powered by fully renewable energy.

The Diriyah E-Prix races are scheduled to commence at 20:00 local time (04:00 AEDT).

“We are very proud to partner with Saudi to create Formula E’s first ever night race,” Alberto Longo, Co-founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said.

“I am confident the race will be spectacular and lead to a style of competitive action we haven’t seen before.

“As with everything we do, our first thought was about how to bring our sporting vision to life in a sustainable way.

“Before we innovate our racing product we must be confident we can maintain the standards of sustainable practice we hold ourselves accountable to.”

The first two confirmed events of the 2020/21 season will be the season-opening double-header in Santiago, Chile (January 16-17) and the Diriyah event.

Rome, Paris, Monaco, Seoul, Berlin, New York and London are all provisional entries, while Sanya and Mexico City were postponed from their original dates in February and March respectively.