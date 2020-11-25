Molly Taylor impresses on SAS Australia

Rally star Molly Taylor made the finale of breakout reality television programme SAS Australia before withdrawing after being captured and tortured.

The 2016 Australian Rally Champion was among the final five celebrities in the hit Seven Network show, in which contestants were subject to real-life SAS training and selection techniques.

Having progressed through the first 11 episodes, Taylor was among those ambushed and captured by hunters, before being subject to torture techniques not permitted by Australian or British military.

After struggling through interrogation, Taylor returned to the holding room where the physical and mental torture was being carried out, but soon advised an anonymous ‘umpire’ that she wished to withdraw.

Former British soldier and Chief Instructor Ant Middleton embraced the 32-year-old upon her exit.

“Absolutely amazing. You are absolutely brilliant. You’re at the end… We’ve been so proud of you,” he told her.

“We appreciate who you are, and your smile has been keeping us going as well.”

Posting on social media after the show aired, Taylor expressed her pride.

“What an incredible, life-changing experience,” she wrote.

“I’m very grateful to have been given the chance to take on this challenge alongside such an awesome group of humans.

“Whilst I’m gutted to have fallen on the final day, I pushed my body right to its breaking point, which turns out to be way further than I could have imagined.

“Thank you Ant Middleton, (Directing Staff) Mark Billingham MBE, Jason Fox, and Ollie Ollerton for always asking more of us and pushing us to another level.

“I have endless respect and admiration for who you are and what you stand for. I’ve learned so much that will stay with me for life.”

Comedian/radio presenter Merrick Watts, former rugby union international Nick Cummins, and AFLW player Sabrina Frederick passed the selection process.

Former Olympic swimmer James Magnussen completed the final challenge but was nevertheless deemed to have not passed selection.

“Sabrina, Badge & Merrick – seeing you guys pass selection was awe-inspiring,” added Taylor in the post.

“You bloody super humans! So proud.

“Looking back over (the) pictures it’s pretty incredible to think about all the crazy things we did.

“I walk away with lifelong friends and a new perspective. Thank you to everyone for all your support. Can’t wait for what’s next!”