LATEST

Iconic Torana set to fetch over $1 million at auction > View

Norwell set for resurface with new recycled tyre product > View

Saudi Arabia to host first ever Formula E night race > View

Queensland confirms December reopening to Victoria > View

Molly Taylor impresses on SAS Australia > View

Key Darwin event details confirmed for Supercars return > View

Davison proud of himself, Team Sydney in trying season > View

VIDEO: The Data Duo on undercutting and trail braking > View

Kanaan to continue IndyCar career with Chip Ganassi Racing > View

SURVEY: DJRTP the most popular team in Supercars > View

Miller 'proved a few people wrong' with Pramac stint > View

Queensland to reopen to NSW on December 1 > View

Home » News » Supercars » Iconic Torana set to fetch over $1 million at auction

Iconic Torana set to fetch over $1 million at auction

By

Wednesday 25th November, 2020 - 1:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

John Harvey’s 1977 Holden LX Torana

An iconic Holden LX Torana driven by John Harvey is set to fetch more than $1 million at auction this weekend.

Harvey’s 1977 Holden LX Torana, driven during the 1977, 1978 and 1978 Australian Touring Car Championship seasons, will go under the hammer on Saturday through Lloyds Auctions.

Interest both nationally and internationally is said to be strong, with bidding closing in on $700,000 ahead of the final three days of the auction.

CLICK HERE to bid

The LX Torana was the first truly homologated car built purposely for motor racing, with Peter Brock winning the 1978 championship with the model.

Included with the car are spare tyres required for racing, Harvey’s worn jacket, boots and helmet and other memorabilia.

The current owner purchased the car in 2002 and has had an association with Harvey since 1999.

“Arguably one of the most important pieces of Australian Motor Racing History to go under the hammer in some time, this car is presented in the correct HDT Marlboro livery bearing #76 and running as good as the old days thundering around the tracks,” said Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions.

“Who knows what this car could end up selling for, I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells for $2 million.

“The significance and provenance of this car is paramount to Australian history and is something that is very special and extremely rare, there is no other like this car, it is one of one driven by legendary race car driver John Harvey.”

The auction will end on Saturday at 19:00 AEDT.

CLICK HERE to bid

The cockpit of the car

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com