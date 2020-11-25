Iconic Torana set to fetch over $1 million at auction

An iconic Holden LX Torana driven by John Harvey is set to fetch more than $1 million at auction this weekend.

Harvey’s 1977 Holden LX Torana, driven during the 1977, 1978 and 1978 Australian Touring Car Championship seasons, will go under the hammer on Saturday through Lloyds Auctions.

Interest both nationally and internationally is said to be strong, with bidding closing in on $700,000 ahead of the final three days of the auction.

The LX Torana was the first truly homologated car built purposely for motor racing, with Peter Brock winning the 1978 championship with the model.

Included with the car are spare tyres required for racing, Harvey’s worn jacket, boots and helmet and other memorabilia.

The current owner purchased the car in 2002 and has had an association with Harvey since 1999.

“Arguably one of the most important pieces of Australian Motor Racing History to go under the hammer in some time, this car is presented in the correct HDT Marlboro livery bearing #76 and running as good as the old days thundering around the tracks,” said Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions.

“Who knows what this car could end up selling for, I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells for $2 million.

“The significance and provenance of this car is paramount to Australian history and is something that is very special and extremely rare, there is no other like this car, it is one of one driven by legendary race car driver John Harvey.”

The auction will end on Saturday at 19:00 AEDT.

