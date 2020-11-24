SURVEY: DJRTP the most popular team in Supercars

DJR Team Penske is the most popular team in Supercars according to Speedcafe.com’s 2020 Motorsport Survey.

The Ford outfit was nominated as the main team which one supports in the category in 33.5%, or approximately a third, of 8644 valid responses.

Triple Eight Race Engineering came in second at 20.6%, or a touch over a fifth, of responses, with ‘I don’t support a particular team’ polling above any other specific team at 17.3%.

DJRTP’s support is highest among the dominant group of those who have followed Supercars for over 20 years, at 35.3% of 6854 such respondents.

Click on the graph for interactivity

Of those following Supercars for 16 to 20 years, the Stapylton outfit is favoured by 29.06%, while Triple Eight’s support rises to 23.5% in that demographic.

The results suggest that the feats of Dick Johnson as a driver are an important factor in the support of his eponymous team, and furthermore that such support is likely to persist even with the withdrawal of Team Penske as a competitor.

Interestingly, the longevity of a team and/or the heroic feats of a former owner-driver do not explain the popularity of the third most favoured team, that being Erebus Motorsport.

Among all respondents, 11.3% favour the privateer Holden squad which debuted only in 2013 as a customer Mercedes-AMG squad, with support highest in the 16- to 20-year group at 13.1%.

It is also noteworthy that the 604 valid female responses showed greater support for Triple Eight, at 26.5% versus 20.2% of the 8034 male respondents.

DJRTP was still female voters’ favourite team, albeit at only 28.3% versus 33.9% among the male respondents.

Its now former full-time Supercars steerer Scott McLaughlin was the overwhelming winner in the driver popularity stakes at 29.4%.

That figure was almost twice that of the second most popular response, which was in fact ‘I don’t support a particular driver’ at 14.8%.

The second most popular driver was therefore Erebus’ David Reynolds, who has had some notable stoushes with McLaughlin, at 12.7%.

Triple Eight’s Shane van Gisbergen polled 10.6%, with the rest under 10% among all respondents combined.

Among females, McLaughlin at 24.3% leads van Gisbergen at 13.1% and the latter’s team-mate, Jamie Whincup, at 12.9%.

Reynolds drops to fourth at 9.6%, just ahead of ‘I don’t support a particular driver’ at 9.4%.

Looking at the 1494 people who do not support a particular team, 55.0% also do not support a particular driver.

Of those that do, 9.2% count McLaughlin as their favourite, followed by Reynolds at 8.1%.

Ford is the favourite manufacturer at 39.9%, with Holden at 35.1% and ‘I don’t support a particular manufacturer’ at 25.0%.

TOMORROW in the Speedcafe.com 2020 Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome: Favourite Supercars liveries