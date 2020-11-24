Kanaan to continue IndyCar career with Chip Ganassi Racing

Tony Kanaan will continue his IndyCar career into 2021 after the 2004 series champion signed a multi-year deal to race part-time with Chip Ganassi Racing.

A winner of 17 races, Kanaan will drive the #48 entry on four ovals in 2021, complementing the 13 road and street course events being contested by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Kanaan will compete in Rounds 4 and 5 at Texas Motor Speedway, the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 (Round 7) and at Gateway Motorsports Park (Round 15).

The Brazilian had flagged 2020 as his final season, but will return to the fold on a part-time basis with the Ganassi squad, with Kanaan citing the opportunity as a “dream come true”.

“It’s hard to express in words how excited I am about this announcement,” the 45-year-old said.

“When Chip and I first started to talk about the opportunity to drive the ovals and share the 48 with Jimmie Johnson I couldn’t imagine that we would reach an agreement this fast.

“Chip Ganassi Racing is at the pinnacle of motorsports in North America and being able to be part of the program once again with such great drivers in their lineup is a dream come true.”

Kanaan completes a strong drive line-up for CGR, which includes Johnson, six-time and reigning series champion Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and new recruit Alex Palou.

He isn’t the only veteran returning in 2021, with countryman Helio Castroneves recently signing a deal with Meyer Shank Racing.

The Kanaan entry will be backed on race weekends by long-time team and driver sponsors NTT Data and Bryant.

“I’ve also been very fortunate to enjoy great relationships with my sponsors throughout my career and having companies like Bryant and NTT Data supporting me once again is a testament to that,” Kanaan added.

“Both Bryant and NTT Data have been with me through different teams, wins and even life events. Being able to continue to represent these companies is truly an honour.”

The 2021 season will commence with the Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 7.