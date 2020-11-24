Aprilia remains undecided on Iannone replacement

Aprilia has still not finalised who will replace the banned Andrea Iannone in 2021, although it will be either Bradley Smith or Lorenzo Savadori.

The latter was entered in the final three rounds of the just-completed MotoGP season after Smith contested the first 11, alongside Aleix Espargaro.

While Iannone’s ban for consumption of a prohibited substance was this month extended to four years after the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal was successful and his not, Aprilia’s line-up remains in something of a state of limbo.

Of the past or present MotoGP riders who were linked to the Italian marque for a race or test role, Cal Crutchlow has now linked with Yamaha, Andrea Dovizioso is taking a sabbatical, and talk about Jorge Lorenzo has dissipated.

Current Moto2 riders Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Joe Roberts were also in the frame at some point, but all three have opted to stay in the intermediate class.

Now, Aprilia has advised that Iannone’s replacement will be one of its incumbents, although that will not be decided until after winter testing, despite Savadori being listed on the provisional 2021 entry list which has just been released.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola explained, “It’s no secret that we offered three young riders an opportunity because we felt that our project could be very interesting for talented young riders, but they did not yet feel ready for the leap and, at the same time, the teams that have already signed them for the 2021 season preferred to keep them. We respectfully acknowledge their decision.

“We prefer to continue with our riders, rather than choosing solutions that are still open but about which we are not entirely convinced.

“Even in the difficult conditions of this season, particularly penalising for a fledgling project, the bike improved greatly and significantly reduced the gaps both in the races and in practice on basically all the circuits.

“Aleix finished on a high note and, even in the race yesterday (Sunday), was lapping with the same times as the leaders.

“Lorenzo has also shown significant progress in just three races and we know that we can count on Bradley’s professionalism and experience.

“Aleix will obviously be our top rider. The roles of second rider and test rider will be decided at the end of the winter test schedule.”

Aside from Savadori, the new names on the provisional 2021 MotoGP entry list are Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, and Jorge Martin.

At Esponsorama Racing, Moto2 champion Bastianini will take #23 given #33 is already in use by Brad Binder, while 2020 intermediate class runner-up Marini brings #10 with him.

Martin, who is going to Ducati’s other satellite team, Pramac Racing, has added one to his usual #88 due to it being already taken by Miguel Oliveira.

He will be joined at Pramac by Johann Zarco as part of the domino effect through the Ducati ranks triggered by the promotion of both Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia from its second team to the factory squad.

New MotoGP champion Joan Mir is showing as having retained #36, despite being entitled to use #1.

In Moto2, Remy Gardner keeps #87, as expected, for his move from the Stop and Go Racing Team to KTM Ajo.

Gardner is the son of Wayne, who won the 500cc world championship in 1987.

Aprilia is currently in action at Jerez for private testing, which it is entitled to do so as it retains its concessions, while the rest of the field will return to the track for pre-season activity at Sepang in February.

MotoGP 2021 entry list Provisional

Num Rider Nat Team Make 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Racing Ducati 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 10 Luca Marini ITA Esponsorama Racing Ducati 12 Maverick Vinales ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 20 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 23 Enea Bastianini ITA Esponsorama Racing Ducati 27 Iker Lecuona ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 30 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda 32 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 33 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 36 Joan Mir ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 41 Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 42 Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 43 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Team Ducati 44 Pol Espargaro ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 46 Valentino Rossi ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 63 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Team Ducati 73 Alex Marquez ESP LCR Honda Castrol Honda 88 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 89 Jorge Martin ESP Pramac Racing Ducati 93 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda

Moto2 2021 entry list Provisional

Num Rider Nat Team Make 5 Yari Montella ITA Speed Up Racing Speed Up 6 Cameron Beaubier USA Tennor American Racing Kalex 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta 9 Jorge Navarro ESP Speed Up Racing Speed Up 11 Nicolo Bulega ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex 12 Thomas Luthi SUI ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team Kalex 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 Kalex 14 Tony Arbolino ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex 16 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 19 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex 22 Sam Lowes GBR EG 0,0 Marc VDS Kalex 23 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex 24 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta 25 Raul Fernandez ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 35 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Kalex 37 Augusto Fernandez ESP EG 0,0 Marc VDS Kalex 40 Hector Garzo ESP Pons HP40 Kalex 42 Marcos Ramirez ESP Tennor American Racing Kalex 44 Aron Canet ESP Aspar Team Speed Up 55 Hafizh Syahrin MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Pons HP40 Kalex 70 Barry Baltus BEL NTS RW Racing GP NTS 72 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 Kalex 75 Albert Arenas ESP Aspar Team Speed Up 79 Ai Ogura JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Kalex 87 Remy Gardner AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 96 Jake Dixon GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex 97 Xavi Vierge ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex 99 Kasma Daniel MAS ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team Kalex

Moto3 2021 entry list Provisional

Num Rider Nat Team Make 2 Gabriel Rodrigo ARG Team Gresini Moto3 Honda 5 Jaume Masia ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Carxpert PruestelGP KTM 7 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing Honda 11 Sergio Garcia ESP Aspar Team Moto3 Gas Gas 12 Filip Salac CZE Rivacold Snipers Team Honda 16 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team Honda 17 John McPhee GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Honda 19 Andi Farid Izdihar IDN Honda Team Asia Honda 20 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda 21 Alonso Lopez ESP Sterilgarda Max Racing Team Husqvarna 23 Niccolo Antonelli ITA Reale Avintia Moto3 KTM 24 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda 27 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power KTM 28 Izan Guevara ESP Aspar Team Moto3 Gas Gas 37 Pedro Acosta ESP Red Bull Ktm Ajo KTM 40 Darryn Binder RSA Petronas Sprinta Racing Honda 43 Xavier Artigas ESP Leopard Racing Honda 50 Jason Dupasquier SUI Carxpert PruestelGP KTM 52 Jeremy Alcoba ESP Team Gresini Moto3 Honda 53 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 54 Riccardo Rossi ITA BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy KTM 55 Romano Fenati ITA Sterilgarda Max Racing Team Husqvarna 71 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 73 Maximilian Kofler AUT CIP Green Power KTM 82 Stefano Nepa ITA BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy KTM 92 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda Team Asia Honda 99 Carlos Tatay ESP Reale Avintia Moto3 KTM

MotoGP 2021 pre-season tests Provisional

Venue Date Sepang Feb 14–16 Shakedown Test Sepang Feb 19–21 Qatar Mar 10–12

Moto2, Moto3 2021 pre-season tests Provisional