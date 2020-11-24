Aprilia remains undecided on Iannone replacement

Aprilia has still not finalised who will replace the banned Andrea Iannone in 2021, although it will be either Bradley Smith or Lorenzo Savadori.
The latter was entered in the final three rounds of the just-completed MotoGP season after Smith contested the first 11, alongside Aleix Espargaro.
While Iannone’s ban for consumption of a prohibited substance was this month extended to four years after the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal was successful and his not, Aprilia’s line-up remains in something of a state of limbo.
Of the past or present MotoGP riders who were linked to the Italian marque for a race or test role, Cal Crutchlow has now linked with Yamaha, Andrea Dovizioso is taking a sabbatical, and talk about Jorge Lorenzo has dissipated.
Current Moto2 riders Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Joe Roberts were also in the frame at some point, but all three have opted to stay in the intermediate class.
Now, Aprilia has advised that Iannone’s replacement will be one of its incumbents, although that will not be decided until after winter testing, despite Savadori being listed on the provisional 2021 entry list which has just been released.
Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola explained, “It’s no secret that we offered three young riders an opportunity because we felt that our project could be very interesting for talented young riders, but they did not yet feel ready for the leap and, at the same time, the teams that have already signed them for the 2021 season preferred to keep them. We respectfully acknowledge their decision.
“We prefer to continue with our riders, rather than choosing solutions that are still open but about which we are not entirely convinced.
“Even in the difficult conditions of this season, particularly penalising for a fledgling project, the bike improved greatly and significantly reduced the gaps both in the races and in practice on basically all the circuits.
“Aleix finished on a high note and, even in the race yesterday (Sunday), was lapping with the same times as the leaders.
“Lorenzo has also shown significant progress in just three races and we know that we can count on Bradley’s professionalism and experience.
“Aleix will obviously be our top rider. The roles of second rider and test rider will be decided at the end of the winter test schedule.”
Aside from Savadori, the new names on the provisional 2021 MotoGP entry list are Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, and Jorge Martin.
At Esponsorama Racing, Moto2 champion Bastianini will take #23 given #33 is already in use by Brad Binder, while 2020 intermediate class runner-up Marini brings #10 with him.
Martin, who is going to Ducati’s other satellite team, Pramac Racing, has added one to his usual #88 due to it being already taken by Miguel Oliveira.
He will be joined at Pramac by Johann Zarco as part of the domino effect through the Ducati ranks triggered by the promotion of both Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia from its second team to the factory squad.
New MotoGP champion Joan Mir is showing as having retained #36, despite being entitled to use #1.
In Moto2, Remy Gardner keeps #87, as expected, for his move from the Stop and Go Racing Team to KTM Ajo.
Gardner is the son of Wayne, who won the 500cc world championship in 1987.
Aprilia is currently in action at Jerez for private testing, which it is entitled to do so as it retains its concessions, while the rest of the field will return to the track for pre-season activity at Sepang in February.
MotoGP 2021 entry list Provisional
|Num
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Make
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Esponsorama Racing
|Ducati
|12
|Maverick Vinales
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Esponsorama Racing
|Ducati
|27
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda
|32
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|33
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|36
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|42
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|43
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|ESP
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|46
|Valentino Rossi
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|73
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|89
|Jorge Martin
|ESP
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|93
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
Moto2 2021 entry list Provisional
|Num
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Make
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Speed Up Racing
|Speed Up
|6
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|Tennor American Racing
|Kalex
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|MV Agusta
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|ESP
|Speed Up Racing
|Speed Up
|11
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|12
|Thomas Luthi
|SUI
|ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team
|Kalex
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|Kalex
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|Kalex
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|21
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|22
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Kalex
|23
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|Kalex
|24
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|MV Agusta
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|ESP
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Kalex
|40
|Hector Garzo
|ESP
|Pons HP40
|Kalex
|42
|Marcos Ramirez
|ESP
|Tennor American Racing
|Kalex
|44
|Aron Canet
|ESP
|Aspar Team
|Speed Up
|55
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|NTS
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Pons HP40
|Kalex
|70
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|NTS RW Racing GP
|NTS
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|Kalex
|75
|Albert Arenas
|ESP
|Aspar Team
|Speed Up
|79
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|96
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|Kalex
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|Kalex
|99
|Kasma Daniel
|MAS
|ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team
|Kalex
Moto3 2021 entry list Provisional
|Num
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Make
|2
|Gabriel Rodrigo
|ARG
|Team Gresini Moto3
|Honda
|5
|Jaume Masia
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Carxpert PruestelGP
|KTM
|7
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Aspar Team Moto3
|Gas Gas
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|16
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|17
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|Honda
|19
|Andi Farid Izdihar
|IDN
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|20
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|ESP
|Sterilgarda Max Racing Team
|Husqvarna
|23
|Niccolo Antonelli
|ITA
|Reale Avintia Moto3
|KTM
|24
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|27
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|28
|Izan Guevara
|ESP
|Aspar Team Moto3
|Gas Gas
|37
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull Ktm Ajo
|KTM
|40
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|Honda
|43
|Xavier Artigas
|ESP
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|50
|Jason Dupasquier
|SUI
|Carxpert PruestelGP
|KTM
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|Team Gresini Moto3
|Honda
|53
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|54
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy
|KTM
|55
|Romano Fenati
|ITA
|Sterilgarda Max Racing Team
|Husqvarna
|71
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|73
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|82
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy
|KTM
|92
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|99
|Carlos Tatay
|ESP
|Reale Avintia Moto3
|KTM
MotoGP 2021 pre-season tests Provisional
|Venue
|Date
|Sepang
|Feb 14–16
|Shakedown Test
|Sepang
|Feb 19–21
|Qatar
|Mar 10–12
Moto2, Moto3 2021 pre-season tests Provisional
|Venue
|Date
|Jerez
|Mar 16–18
