SURVEY: New Supercars fans less likely to support manufacturers

Newer Supercars fans are more likely to support a particular driver or team than a particular manufacturer, Speedcafe.com’s 2020 Motorsport Survey has revealed.

The comprehensive poll canvassed the views of around 10,000 respondents on a variety of issues in Australian and global motorsport, as well as broad demographic factors designed to provide a picture of the ‘average’ fan.

Responses were dominated by individuals who have been following the Supercars Championship for over 20 years, of which there were 6854 out of a total of 8644 valid responses to the question about their type of support.

Click on the graph for interactivity

Despite the category being built originally on the fierce Ford versus Holden rivalry, no particular group of fans, when segmented by how long they had followed for, expressed an overwhelming preference for following a particular manufacturer, as opposed to following a particular driver, particular team, particular sponsor, or nothing in particular.

Followers of the Supercars Championship for over 20 years were most likely to follow a particular manufacturer at 29.5%, but this only just shaded particular team at 29.1% and particular driver at 27.9%.

Following a particular driver was the most favoured option in the 16- to 20- (36.3%), 11- to 15- (40.6%), six- to 10- (38.0%), and two- to five-year (37.2%) brackets, followed by particular team and then particular manufacturer.

Around two thirds of those who had followed the Supercars Championship for less than two years followed nothing in particular, although group was also the smallest at only 114 respondents.

While the results for the longest standing fans are arguably a surprise, the responses demonstrate the diminishing focus on manufacturer rivalries through time.

Fans were also asked about how Holden’s demise had affected their enjoyment of Supercars, with around 43.4% affirming that it indeed had; 28.8% responded ‘Yes, but I still enjoy it’ and 15.6% responded ‘Yes, greatly’.

Interestingly, the 43% ‘Yes’ total was consistent for all followers of 11 years or more, although the specific ‘Yes, greatly’ selection was higher among 20+ year fans (15.6%) versus 16-20 (12.3%) and 11-15 (9.1%).

It should be noted that the survey period ran from September 28 to October 30 and therefore straddled the announcement of Supercars’ Gen3 plans, which fell virtually halfway between start and finish.

Those plans included confirmation that the Chevrolet Camaro would continue to fly the flag for General Motors in Supercars following the American company’s decision to retire Holden.

What do you support, and has the demise of Holden affected your enjoyment? Comment below.

TOMORROW in the Speedcafe.com 2020 Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome: Favourite teams and drivers