Martin confirms second TCR Australia tilt

Monday 23rd November, 2020 - 1:20pm

John Martin’s Wall Racing Honda Civic

John Martin has confirmed that he will contest a second season of TCR Australia in 2021 after the 2020 campaign was snuffed out due to COVID-19.

Martin will once again line up with Wall Racing in a Honda Civic, as he did so last year when he claimed a win and a further podium at The Bend on his way to eighth in the standings.

The 2006 Formula Ford champion’s Honda will carry backing from online mechanic finder CarMechanica and Mobil 1, as was to have been the case in 2020.

Given their geographic circumstances, Queensland-based Martin and Sydney-based Wall Racing have at least been able to conduct testing this year, and are confident for the 2021 campaign.

“This year was a major disappointment, but it has made us even more hungry to get back in for 2021,” said Martin.

“To have brands like Mobil 1 and CarMechanica support our entry and allow us to get onto the track is awesome.

“And I’m very happy to be back with Wall Racing and Honda too. We feel that the Honda will be an even more competitive product this year.

“If the WTCR results and speed are anything to go by, plus the work that Wall Racing has done locally, then I feel we are in for a competitive year.

“And really, I can’t wait to get back in. We had a couple of tests at Sydney Motorsport Park and Wakefield Park, but they feel like forever ago.

“We just want to race, and Symmons Plains (season-opener) can’t come soon enough.”

Team owner David Wall remarked, “It’s great that we have been able to retain both John, Mobil 1 and CarMechanica for the 2021 season.

“I really rate John. He is one of the most underrated drivers in Australian motorsport and we saw last year in TCR that when everything was going right, he was hard to beat.

“He had some elements of bad luck, all of them out of his control, but these are the things that you encounter in the first season of a new championship.

“We feel that we have everything completely sorted for 2021. The cars are prepared and ready. Our drivers are fitter than ever and we have an extremely strong team crew here at Wall Racing.

“After so much uncertainty in the world, I’ve never been more excited to get onto the track and deliver some strong results.”

Martin will be team-mate to Tony D’Alberto, who recently confirmed his recommitment to TCR Australia.

Wall Racing has a further two Civics at its workshop, owned by Malaysian racer Paul Ip, although those vehicles are expected to feature later in the season.

Round 1 of the 2021 campaign takes place at Symmons Plains on January 24-26 as part of Race Tasmania.

