LATEST

GALLERY: Rossi's time with Yamaha Factory Racing > View

POLL: How many cars on the Supercars grid is enough? > View

Mir blames contact for electronics-forced DNF in Portugal > View

Martin confirms second TCR Australia tilt > View

Ricciardo intends to be 'done' with F1 by 35 years old > View

Miller: Consecutive podiums 'perfect way' to farewell Pramac > View

Van Gisbergen set for Kiwi summer of speedway > View

Outgoing Rossi 'thankful' for Yamaha after torrid Ducati spell > View

Alonso pushing for 2022 car wind tunnel test in January > View

Gardner hopes first win a sign of what is to come > View

Whincup 'grateful' for Commission experience in year of COVID > View

Oliveira dominates MotoGP finale, Miller snatches second > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Rossi’s time with Yamaha Factory Racing

GALLERY: Rossi’s time with Yamaha Factory Racing

By

Monday 23rd November, 2020 - 3:24pm

Share:

LinkedIn

With Valentino Rossi now on the move to SRT, take a look back at his time with the factory Yamaha team.

yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20944660563
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_2036792305
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20201992006
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20300701968
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20366695410
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201010542700
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201152302732
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20498758249
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20535202200
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20569355867
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20891162758
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20908880281
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_20947606128
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201346160567
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201515231481
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201600300008
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_201960118963
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_202082722996
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_202088172476
yfr_editorial_use_pictures_202122741048

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com