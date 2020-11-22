NETWORK: Rhonda Norman, Show Plate Productions

Show Plate Productions was awarded as the Most Trusted Corporate Events Production Company in Victoria for 2019.

It was an achievement presented at the LUX Life Global Hospitality Awards and was earned through 35 years of commitment from owner Rhonda Norman.

It also should have been an accolade to springboard Show Plate into a prosperous 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans.

Rhonda was forced back to the drawing board and while others retreated, this dynamic stalwart of the events and travel industry used the environment to better herself and broaden what Show Plate Productions has to offer.

Show Plate is the official supplier of Corporate Hospitality for TCR Australia and S5000 (Australian Racing Group), preferred ticket agent for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and Australian Open tennis and has been providing hospitality at Supercars events since 2014 for sponsors, team owners and manufacturers.

When you consider the effect that COVID-19 has had on those events and organisations alone, you start to get an idea of the enormity of the pandemic’s direct effect on Rhonda’s operation.

Being based in Victoria put Rhonda in an even worse position than other competitors around the country, but she was determined to “thrive, not just survive”.

“I really had to park the day-to-day operations of Show Plate and develop new skills,” Rhonda told Networkcafe.com.au.

“I have done a few courses and really worked on my love of photography and dovetailed that with my experience in travel and my knowledge of places like regional Victoria, which has so much to offer.

“Despite how hard this hit our industry, I was keen not to waste the time and determined to thrive, not just survive.”

Rhonda’s diverse range of services include design and management of bespoke hospitality experiences at major events around the world, end to end management of business events, travel incentive experiences, unique product launches and creating on-brand media materials.

All this has evolved from a 35-year career which began in the hotel and event management segments and Rhonda has always had a philosophy of learning, growing and collaborating with every individual project.

“Making memorable moments for clients is when I am at my happiest,” she said.

“Show Plate Productions, was founded on a vision to design standout business event experiences and create those ‘wow factor’ moments.

“Having worked in all facets of the industry has allowed me to build strong relationships with the best in the business and I enjoy collaborating with like-minded organisations that like to think outside the square.

“I have developed problem-solving skills and an ability to ‘roll with the punches’ and think that

has been a valuable asset during the last eight months or so.

“Working extensively in remote and regional destinations has also given me the skill base to resolve issues in a creative and effective manner.

“While most things might have been put on hold for a bit, we have used the COVID period to ensure we will have even more to offer when the environment allows.

“We are ready to hit the ground running.”

Networkcafe.com.au was established in an effort to create a network for small- to medium-sized businesses associated with the motorsport or automotive industries that could be negatively affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Networkcafe.com.au is offered as a free network, Rhonda’s Show Plate Productions was one of the first businesses to take up a $500 featured membership package.

“The development of Networkcafe.com.au has been an amazing gesture from the Speedcafe.com group and I am just one of many in the industry who are grateful for the investment,” said Rhonda.

“I think this is developing into a real industry-focused group of businesses who can really benefit from the connection with each other.

“We have enjoyed being a featured member and believe we will be seeing the benefits of our involvement for a long time to come.”

