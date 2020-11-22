Kendrick, Payet, Halliday score Motorplex honours

Jason Kendrick has won the 2020 Scardifield Smash Repairs Sprintcar King of the Wings at the Perth Motorplex.

The son of enigmatic WA race engine builder and team owner Geoff took a while to get going in his Kendrick Racing entry, starting from the fourth row of the grid in the A-Main and fading back as far as ninth in the early part of the journey.

Just as he had done in Round 1 of the Maddington Toyota Series on opening night at The Motorplex, Kendrick faded early but found speed late in the race to make his way back through the field.

Kendrick secured his King of the Wings honours but it was far from an easy process as he led James Inglis in second and opening night feature winner Callum Williamson across the line in third.

Williamson was indeed lucky not to have missed the event altogether which was rained out last weekend, the date on which he got married and couldn’t have contested anyway.

Inglis too was somewhat fortunate to get home in second running out of fuel late in the race and stumbling home after looking like a prospective victor for much of the event.

Third-generation racer Shaun Bradford made a welcome return to the ranks to finish fourth ahead of Kris Coyle, David Priolo, Taylor Milling, Dayne Kingshott, Kaiden Manders (who was doing double duty also driving the Graham Jones Racing Speedcar) and early leader Brad Maiolo storming back to 10th after spinning.

In-form talent Tom Payet scored the 2020 WA Speedcar Championship taking a narrow victory over Keenan Fleming by just 0.885s in second and Beau Doyle home third in the 30-lap affair.

Payet’s WA title victory sealed a hattrick with victory on opening night at the Perth Motorplex, then success in the time-honoured Laurie Matthews Memorial at Collie in the lead up to last night.

Alf Guadagnino trailed the lead trio in fourth ahead of the only other finishing car Cory Smith in fifth in a race of attrition.

The 30-lap BGC Late Model A-Main went the way of Ryan Halliday who narrowly led home veteran star and opening night victor Brad Blake by 0.917s in second and the also consistent Broome-born Kodee Brown landing the final spot on the podium.

Halliday showed plenty of speed in the immaculate #99 Colonial Freightlines Longhorn chassis to defeat Blake and Brown who had repeated his top three appearance from opening night.

Warren Oldfield narrowly missed the top podium in fourth from Ken MacPherson, Jay Cardy, Jamie Moon, Veronica McCann, Willy Powell and Laura Byrnes rounding out the top 10.