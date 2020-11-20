LATEST

VIDEO: V8 SuperUte laps SMP under lights > View

Walkinshaw fielding ‘genuine interest’ from manufacturers > View

New-look Aus GT becomes part of global SRO championship > View

BJR confirms Macauley Jones for 2021 > View

ARG, SRO take over Australian GT > View

GALLERY: Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure > View

BUCKET LIST: 2021 Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure, Northern NSW > View

Five-round calendar for 2021 AORC > View

Sonic boss identifies Tander’s as standout Formula Ford title > View

VIDEO: The Sonic Story, Episode 5: Formula Ford title memories > View

Ingall considered Supercars team ownership > View

Renault: 'Normal' season might have convinced Ricciardo to stay > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: V8 SuperUte laps SMP under lights

VIDEO: V8 SuperUte laps SMP under lights

By

Friday 20th November, 2020 - 8:38am

Share:

LinkedIn

An onboard lap of a V8 SuperUte under the lights of Sydney Motorsport Park.

More SuperUtes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com