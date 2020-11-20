LATEST

VIDEO: On-board Ambrose Ford Fusion NASCAR at QR > View

Davison signals desire to stick with Team Sydney > View

FIA rally director: Australia, NZ could get 2022 WRC slots > View

Perez prepared to take F1 sabbatical in 2021 > View

Crutchlow passing political incorrectness baton to Miller > View

Ferrari academy drivers to test F1 cars at Abu Dhabi > View

Aussie teen selected for MotoGP Rookies Cup > View

VIDEO: V8 SuperUte laps SMP under lights > View

Walkinshaw fielding ‘genuine interest’ from manufacturers > View

New-look Aus GT becomes part of global SRO championship > View

BJR confirms Macauley Jones for 2021 > View

ARG, SRO take over Australian GT > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: On-board Ambrose Ford Fusion NASCAR at QR

VIDEO: On-board Ambrose Ford Fusion NASCAR at QR

By

Friday 20th November, 2020 - 5:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Go on-board with Brodie Kostecki as he cuts a lap of Queensland Raceway in a Ford Fusion NASCAR formerly driven by Marcos Ambrose.

More NASCAR News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com