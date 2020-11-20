Davison signals desire to stick with Team Sydney

Alex Davison says there are “positive signs” as he signals his desire to continue driving full-time in Supercars with Team Sydney.

The Melbourne-born driver made a surprise return to the Supercars grid this year following the sudden departure of James Courtney from the Jonathon Webb-owned team.

It marked the first time since 2013 that Davison had driven in the category full-time, albeit, missing the season-opening Adelaide 500.

The 41-year-old contested nine rounds totalling 25 races in a year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The experienced head, who made his championship debut in 2004, said he is looking for continuity after a turbulent 2020.

“There’s still probably a bit to play out, but I would certainly like to,” Davison told Speedcafe.com when asked if he was keen to continue competing for the team.

“The Webbs and I have got along really well. This year, in general, has been a positive experience. There’s definitely a positive relationship there.

“There’s some positive signs, but I really don’t know how it’s going to play out right now. We’re still working through it.”

Davison was joined this year by Chris Pither of New Zealand who notched up his second full season in the championship.

The 33-year-old has also signalled a desire to stay with the team but has said he is looking at his options for 2021.

Earlier this year team owner Webb told Speedcafe.com that he would like stability as the team looks to build upon a fresh start that has seen them relocate to Sydney Motorsport Park.

Davison said he is of the understanding that both he and Webb are still keen to continue working alongside one another.

As yet, the team has not announced its driver line-up for 2021.

“There’s a lot to play out,” said Davison.

“We’ve had a positive experience and got along really well this year.

“We’ve both indicated some desire to continue, but putting that all together and making it work is the next step and another story. We’re working towards that now.

“I can’t speak for Jonathon, but as I said, there has been indications that we want to keep working together.

“In what form that takes place, whether that takes place and he wants to, I don’t know at the moment.

“For sure, we’ve indicated we’d like to continue and that desire has been in both directions. It would be nice to continue again.”