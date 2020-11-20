Crutchlow passing political incorrectness baton to Miller

The retiring Cal Crutchlow has stated that he is passing the baton for political incorrectness in MotoGP to Jack Miller.

Crutchlow will step back from racing, save for the possibility of wildcard starts, to become a Yamaha test rider in 2021 after 10 years competing in the premier class.

The outspoken Briton is good friends with former team-mate Miller, who is also not regarded as one to mince his words.

“I am going to pass the baton to Jack to not be political and be yourself,” said Crutchlow ahead of his final start for Castrol LCR Honda.

“I think he is learning that and does a good job.

“At the end of the day, I have no regrets about anything I have said or done, but I think I am being truthful, honest and sincere.

“Other riders are too but they may say it in a different way to me.”

The three-time MotoGP race winner’s comments were a response to a tribute from Miller in the pre-event press conference at Portimao, which both fronted.

“I think on behalf of myself and everybody, I think all we can say is thank you for everything he’s done,” said the Queenslander of Crutchlow.

“On and off the track I think he’s been a great ambassador for the sport; he’s one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever seen in this paddock.

“You know, a lot of the times I feel he got doubted more than other riders but, you know, every time he was written off, he came back to prove them all wrong.

“The best thing about him is he is never shy to tell you that he has proved you wrong, so I think on behalf of myself and everyone else we’re all going to miss him but, you know, he is like a bad smell, he won’t go all the way away.”

Miller and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia are also on the move after this weekend’s season-ending Portugal Grand Prix, both from Pramac Racing to the factory Ducati Team.

Crutchlow’s appointment at Yamaha, a manufacturer he has ties with from his first three years in MotoGP at Tech3, means Jorge Lorenzo exits the Iwata marque’s ranks again.

Practice at Portimao starts tonight (AEDT).