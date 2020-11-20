LATEST

Aussie teen selected for MotoGP Rookies Cup

Daniel Herrero

Friday 20th November, 2020 - 8:58am

Harrison Voight

Australian teenager Harrison Voight has been selected to race in next year’s Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

The call-up has been announced just a fortnight after news that Voight will also contest the FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship in 2021.

Both are feeder series to the grand prix championships, as are the Asian Talent Cup and European Talent Cup which the 14-year-old has already gone through.

He finished eighth in his rookie season of the latter in 2020 with Sic58 Squadra Corse, the same team which he will ride for in CEV Moto3 next year.

Those who have come through the Rookies Cup include MotoGP race winner Brad Binder, two-time Moto2 champion Johann Zarco, and 2018 Moto3 champion Jorge Martin, the latter of whom will join the former two in the premier class next year.

New Zealander Cormac Buchanan is also among those who have been selected to race in the Rookies Cup in 2021.

The current MotoGP season concludes this weekend at Portimao.

List of invited riders for 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Harrison Voight (Australia)
Freddie Heinrich (Germany)
Jakob Rosenthaler (Austria)
Soma Görbe (Hungary)
Eddie O’Shea (Great Britain)
Cormac Buchanan (New Zealand)
Filippo Farioli (Italy)
Demis Mihaila (Italy)
Diogo Moreira (Brazil)

Riders invited to return from this year’s Cup

Tatchakorn Buasri (Thailand)
Daniel Muñoz (Spain)
Sho Nishimura (Japan)
Scott Ogden (Great Britain)
Alex Millan (Spain)
Iván Ortolá (Spain)
Matteo Bertelle (Italy)
Mario Aji (Indonesia)
Bartholomé Perrin (France)
Gabin Planques (France)
Noah Dettwiler (Switzerland)
Luca Lunetta (Italy)
David Muñoz (Spain)
David Alonso (Colombia)
Marcos Uriarte (Spain)
Collin Veijer (Netherlands)
Daniel Holgado (Spain)

