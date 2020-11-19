LATEST

GALLERY: Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure

Thursday 19th November, 2020 - 4:00pm

Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure, Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour, March 21-26, 2021

If COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have driven you mad, you have a 4WD and are looking for an ‘escape’ then Variety’s New South Wales ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure from March 21-26 next year should be on your bucket list.

The event is a six-day, turn-key adventure taking 4WD vehicles off the bitumen and onto bush tracks, sand dunes, fire trails, and country dirt roads.

The ‘Breakwater to Beach’ starts in Forster-Tuncurry about 3.5 hours north of Sydney Airport and will travel to the overnight stops of Old Bar, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Nambucca Heads before finishing in Coffs Harbour some 1111 kilometres later.

4WD Image
1200x500
DSC00013
DSC00016
DSC00020
DSC01650
DSC01727
DSC01728
DSC01730
DSC01742
DSC01751
DSC01809
DSC01810
DSC01813
DSC01900
DSC02286
DSCN7397
DSCN7405
DSCN7519
IMG_0966
IMG_0973
IMG_1102
IMG_1175
IMG_1201

