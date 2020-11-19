GALLERY: Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure

Variety ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure, Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour, March 21-26, 2021

If COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have driven you mad, you have a 4WD and are looking for an ‘escape’ then Variety’s New South Wales ‘Breakwater to Beach’ 4WD Adventure from March 21-26 next year should be on your bucket list.

The event is a six-day, turn-key adventure taking 4WD vehicles off the bitumen and onto bush tracks, sand dunes, fire trails, and country dirt roads.

The ‘Breakwater to Beach’ starts in Forster-Tuncurry about 3.5 hours north of Sydney Airport and will travel to the overnight stops of Old Bar, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Nambucca Heads before finishing in Coffs Harbour some 1111 kilometres later.

